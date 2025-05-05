SVN Commercial Partners Named Top 10 Firm at 2025 SVNIC National Convention

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVN Commercial Partners has once again been recognized as a Top 10 national firm, securing the 8th position at the 38th SVNIC National Convention, following a 9th place ranking last year. This recognition reflects the firm’s consistent growth and dedication to delivering high-level results for clients across all sectors.

“This honor is a direct result of our team’s hard work and unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Ashley Bloom, Managing Partner of SVN Commercial Partners. “We’re proud to continue leading with our Deliberately Different approach.”

In addition to top firm recognition, Talisha Faber was honored as Humanitarian of the Year, a distinction that celebrates her outstanding service and community impact. This marks the second time SVNCP has received this award, following Ashley Bloom, reinforcing the firm’s deep commitment to giving back and serving others beyond the business of real estate.

Individual performance awards also included:

President’s Circle: Adam Klein, Elon Gerberg, Ashley Bloom

Achiever’s Award: Bryan Myers, David Carlson, Tiffany Luongo, Ron Zeigler

SVN Commercial Partners is continuing to grow and is actively seeking advisors who are passionate about delivering value and making a difference.

For more information, visit www.svncp.com/careers

About SVN Commercial

SVN Commercial Partners, with six offices in Southeast and Southwest Florida, is a national commercial real estate services firm with local expertise. We provide sales, leasing, and property management solutions to clients in the Southeast and Southwest Florida regions, in addition to serving a national client base. All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about SVN Commercial Partners, visit www.svncp.com.

