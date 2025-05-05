KENPAT RECEIVES DUAL HONORS AT ABC GULF COAST EXCELLENCE IN CONSTRUCTION AWARDS

The interior lobby of the CAE USA Headquarters in Tampa, FL. The finished exterior of the CAE Headquarters in Tampa, Florida. KENPAT won an Excellence in Construction Award from ABC - Florida Gulf Coast for its work on the CAE USA headquarters building in Tampa, Florida. The new, waterfront meeting rooms at the Tampa Convention Center. KENPAT recently won an Excellence in Construction Award from ABC Florida Gulf Coast for its work on the project. An exterior image of the Tampa Convention Center and its new, waterfront meeting rooms.

KENPAT received two 2025 Excellence in Construction Awards from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Florida Gulf Coast Chapter.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL – (May 3, 2025) – KENPAT, a leading Florida-based specialty contractor of interior and exterior wall systems, ceilings and architectural specialties, announced today that it has received two 2025 Excellence in Construction Awards from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Florida Gulf Coast Chapter. The company was recognized for its contributions to the CAE USA Headquarters and the Tampa Convention Center Expansion — two of the region’s most high-profile and technically demanding construction projects.

The ABC Gulf Coast Excellence in Construction Awards represent the industry’s premier competition, recognizing innovative and exemplary merit shop construction projects, along with world-class safety and diversity programs. KENPAT’s dual honors underscore its leadership in delivering complex, high-performance work while upholding the highest standards of craftsmanship, coordination, and professionalism.

“To be recognized for not one, but two major projects in the same year is a true testament to the talent, collaboration, and work ethic of our teams,” said Paul Wolmarans, Group CEO. “Both the CAE Headquarters and the Tampa Convention Center exemplify our dedication to precision, coordination, and craftsmanship.”

The CAE USA Headquarters, located near Tampa International Airport, features a curved architectural profile and complex framing systems designed to support advanced simulation and training operations. KENPAT completed both the building envelope and interior systems for the 111,736-square-foot Class-A office facility, delivering on schedule despite supply chain disruptions and evolving tenant inputs.

The Tampa Convention Center Expansion added more than 23,500 square feet and 18 new waterfront meeting rooms while maintaining full operational status. KENPAT’s ability to sequence work, adapt to site constraints, and employ prefabrication methods allowed the team to complete the scope with minimal disruption to ongoing events — a key success factor for city and tourism stakeholders.

The awards were presented at the ABC Gulf Coast Excellence in Construction Gala held on May 2, 2025, at the Hilton Downtown Tampa.

About KENPAT

KENPAT is a premier commercial specialty contractor providing drywall, interior and exterior wall systems, ceilings, and architectural specialties. The company delivers innovative solutions for a wide range of commercial projects across Florida and beyond — including civic buildings, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and corporate headquarters. KENPAT is known for its craftsmanship, professionalism, and commitment to excellence. For more information, visit www.KENPAT.net.

