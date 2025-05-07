Grenova Expands International Operations with New Facility in Mannheim, Germany

Grenova opens a new facility in Mannheim, Germany, expanding its global reach and supporting sustainable lab solutions for customers across Europe.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grenova, a leader in sustainable lab solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its new facility in Mannheim, Germany. This strategic expansion enhances Grenova's international presence and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to customers across Europe.The new site features a state-of-the-art product demonstration space, allowing customers to experience Grenova's cutting-edge technologies firsthand. This facility will serve as a hub for collaboration and training ensuring clients can make informed decisions to enhance their operations."We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Mannheim facility, which marks a significant milestone in Grenova's international growth," said Katherine Marrs, CEO of Grenova. "This location not only allows us to better serve our European customers but enables us to showcase the impact of our technologies and foster stronger relationships."The Mannheim site is strategically located to support Grenova's growing customer base in Europe and will play a critical role in promoting the adoption of Grenova's sustainable lab solutions. Grenova is staffed with knowledgeable sales reps and technical specialists dedicated to providing comprehensive support throughout Europe. With this expansion, the company continues to position itself as a global leader in lab sustainability, offering innovative products that reduce waste and improve laboratory efficiency.Grenova invites customers, partners, and industry stakeholders to visit the new facility and explore the range of sustainable solutions available.About GrenovaGrenova(grenova.com) is a sustainability company dedicated to revolutionizing the Life Sciences industry by drastically reducing waste through the washing and reuse of consumable plastics. Grenova empowers laboratories worldwide to adopt eco-friendly solutions that enhance operational efficiency and maximize sustainability impact. The company is committed to providing solutions that lower carbon footprints, reduce waste, and conserve water. For more information, visit grenova.com.Media Contacts:Jessica CookmeyerMarketing Communications ManagerEmail: jcookmeyer@grenova.com

