LatentView Analytics Appoints Dr. Anindya Ghose as an Independent Director on its Board

CHENNAI, INDIA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Latent View Analytics Limited (LatentView Analytics | BSE: 543398, NSE: LATENTVIEW), an AI-driven analytics, data engineering, and consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Dr. Anindya Ghose as an Independent Director on its Board. Dr. Ghose will provide strategic oversight and guidance on corporate governance, long-term planning, and emerging growth opportunities for analytics technology and advisory services.Dr. Ghose brings a strong combination of academic insight and practical industry experience to LatentView’s Board. He currently serves as the Heinz Riehl Chair Professor of Business at New York University’s Stern School of Business and is a respected authority on digital transformation, AI strategy, and emerging technologies. His addition to the Board supports LatentView’s continued commitment to deliver innovation-led value to global enterprises.Dr. Ghose is the author of TAP: Unlocking The Mobile Economy and THRIVE: Maximizing Well-Being in the Age of AI. His research and writing have garnered multiple international awards and been featured in publications such as The Economist, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and CNBC. He has also served as a trusted advisor and expert witness in high-profile legal proceedings involving global technology firms, including Apple, Google, Meta, and Alibaba.Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Ghose said, “LatentView is operating at an inflection point in the evolution of digital analytics, where the rise of GenAI and Agentic AI is transforming how businesses extract value from data. The company has built a strong foundation and is well-positioned to capitalize on significant global growth opportunities in data engineering and advisory services. It’s an honor to join the Board at this pivotal moment as LatentView continues to shape the future of data-driven decision-making.”Rajan Sethuraman, CEO of LatentView Analytics, said, “As enterprises across industries accelerate their AI and digital transformation journeys, LatentView is focused on enabling that transformation with deep analytics capabilities and industry-specific expertise. The market opportunities are substantial, and Dr. Ghose’s expertise in AI economics, digital platforms, and governance will play an invaluable role in supporting our next phase of growth.”Dr. Ghose holds a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University and has been recognized as one of the top 40 business school professors under 40 worldwide. He has consulted and advised companies across sectors on data-driven transformation initiatives, from mobile commerce strategies to AI governance frameworks.About LatentView AnalyticsLatentView Analytics is a global digital analytics consulting and solutions firm that enables companies to drive digital transformation and use data to gain a competitive advantage. The company’s expertise helps organizations across verticals such as retail, consumer goods, financial services, technology, and healthcare to harness the power of data and analytics. Headquartered in Chennai, India, with offices across the US, UK, Germany, Netherlands, and Singapore, LatentView’s clients include Fortune 500 companies and some of the world’s largest and most recognizable brands.Safe HarbourThis release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are projected by these forward-looking statements. LatentView Analytics Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

