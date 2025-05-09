Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,156 in the last 365 days.

Chicago’s own DaWerido teams up with Freddie Gibbs and release this summer’s Anthem titled Brother$

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Chicago-based hip-hop artist Daweirdo teams up with Grammy-nominated rapper Freddie Gibbs to deliver their powerful new single, “Brothers.” With raw, introspective lyrics and a gritty, soul-infused beat, the track dives deep into the struggles, bonds, and breakthroughs that define the human experience. Already making waves, Daweirdo has amassed over 250,000 streams on Spotify, marking him as one of the most promising rising voices in hip-hop.


vyd.co/DaweirdoBrother

Danya Kristian Duncan
Duncan Group promotions
+1 702-569-8541
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
Other

DaWerido , Freddie Gibbs , Brother$ Official Music Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chicago’s own DaWerido teams up with Freddie Gibbs and release this summer’s Anthem titled Brother$

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more