New Music By Mr MooQ
EINPresswire.com/ -- Can you remember the first time you ever had your heart broken? Well Mr MooQ can! "First Rodeo" is a high-energy anthem, layered with pulsating beats and a catchy, sing-along chorus, it doubles as a heartfelt love song about two people navigating the uncharted territory of their first breakup—their own "First Rodeo."
Mr MooQ’s vocals are gritty yet tender, equal parts bold and vulnerable, "First Rodeo" lassos the spirit of classic country lyrics and contemporary pop music, offering a poignant anthem for anyone facing their "First Rodeo!"
Produced by Mr MooQ Written by Mr MooQ and Jim Saxon Guitar and Bass Andy LaCasse Mixed by Lewis Kelly at Ghostflustudios
For more Mr MooQ: mrmooq.com https://www.facebook.com/
https://open.spotify.com/album/53NigdzNlHbWE4VkEQ85vj?si=zCWQ9gDvSMuLARcdwsmApg
First Rodeo by Mr. Mooq https://www.shazam.com/track/817558512?referrer=share
Danya Kristian Duncan
Mr MooQ’s vocals are gritty yet tender, equal parts bold and vulnerable, "First Rodeo" lassos the spirit of classic country lyrics and contemporary pop music, offering a poignant anthem for anyone facing their "First Rodeo!"
Produced by Mr MooQ Written by Mr MooQ and Jim Saxon Guitar and Bass Andy LaCasse Mixed by Lewis Kelly at Ghostflustudios
For more Mr MooQ: mrmooq.com https://www.facebook.com/
https://open.spotify.com/album/53NigdzNlHbWE4VkEQ85vj?si=zCWQ9gDvSMuLARcdwsmApg
First Rodeo by Mr. Mooq https://www.shazam.com/track/817558512?referrer=share
Danya Kristian Duncan
Duncan Group promotions
+1 702-569-8541
email us here
First Rodeo
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.