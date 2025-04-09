Submit Release
New Music By Mr MooQ

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can you remember the first time you ever had your heart broken? Well Mr MooQ can! "First Rodeo" is a high-energy anthem, layered with pulsating beats and a catchy, sing-along chorus, it doubles as a heartfelt love song about two people navigating the uncharted territory of their first breakup—their own "First Rodeo."

Mr MooQ’s vocals are gritty yet tender, equal parts bold and vulnerable, "First Rodeo" lassos the spirit of classic country lyrics and contemporary pop music, offering a poignant anthem for anyone facing their "First Rodeo!"

Produced by Mr MooQ Written by Mr MooQ and Jim Saxon Guitar and Bass Andy LaCasse Mixed by Lewis Kelly at Ghostflustudios

For more Mr MooQ: mrmooq.com https://www.facebook.com/

https://open.spotify.com/album/53NigdzNlHbWE4VkEQ85vj?si=zCWQ9gDvSMuLARcdwsmApg

First Rodeo by Mr. Mooq https://www.shazam.com/track/817558512?referrer=share

