Londonist DMC Achieves King's Award for Enterprise

Londonist DMC has been honoured with a King's Award for Enterprise for International Trade.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Londonist DMC is one of 197 organisations nationally to be recognised with a prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Announced today (Tuesday, 6 May), Londonist DMC has been recognised for its excellence in international trade. A total of 199 awards have been made this year, with two companies being recognised with two awards.Founded in 2013, Londonist DMC is a multi-award-winning student accommodation agency employing over 50 people and providing flexible short- and long-term housing across the UK. In addition to accommodation, Londonist offers a full suite of student services — including airport transfers, laundry, cleaning, storage, and a dedicated student portal for discovering and booking local experiences. Its innovative ambassador app fosters the student community by encouraging peer support, mentoring, and engagement through fun challenges and meaningful projects. With offices in London, Istanbul, and Shanghai, the company proudly supports students from over 170 countries worldwide.Reflecting on this achievement, Managing Director Asim Erturk shared:"Receiving the King's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category is a tremendous and meaningful milestone for Londonist DMC. From our humble beginnings in 2013 to becoming a global brand supporting students from over 170 countries, this honour—approved by His Majesty The King and based on the Prime Minister's recommendation—reflects the unwavering dedication of our team, partners, and student community. We are incredibly proud to join the ranks of 8,000 UK businesses that have received this prestigious recognition since 1965."The King's Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The awards programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King's Awards Emblem for the next five years.Applications for the 2026 King's Awards for Enterprise open on 6 May 2025.For more information, visit the official UK government website at GOV.UK and search 'King's Awards for Enterprise

