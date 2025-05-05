Treasury hosts Operation Vulindlela Phase II technical briefing, 7 May

Media are cordially invited to attend a technical briefing on Operation Vulindlela ahead of the official launch of the second phase of this initiative.

Operation Vulindlela (OV) is a joint initiative of the Presidency and National Treasury to drive the implementation of structural reforms to achieve more rapid and inclusive economic growth. In March 2026, Cabinet approved the focus areas and priorities for Phase II of OV.

To date, a total of 30 priority reforms have been identified across seven focus areas based on their potential impact on growth.

National Treasury Director-General Dr Duncan Pieterse will deliver opening remarks, followed by a panel of senior officials who will provide insights into the objectives and future plans for OV Phase II.

Given that President Cyril Ramaphosa will officially launch Phase II of OV in the afternoon, this technical briefing and its content will be held under embargo until the official launch by the President has taken place.

The technical briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 7 May 2025

Time: 11:30

Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House 1035, Hatfield, Pretoria

Please RSVP on Media@treasury.gov.za .

For any media queries, please contact: Media@treasury.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

