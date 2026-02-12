Unemployment Insurance Fund hosts breakfast session for employers and business leaders in Gqeberha, 18 Feb

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) an entity of the department, led by Acting Commissioner Dr Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality (NMBMM), will host a breakfast session for employers and business leaders across sectors in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The session will include a keynote address by Dr Mabitje-Thompson outlining the Fund's current priorities, strategic direction and key initiatives aimed at strengthening support to employers and employees.

This engagement is designed to create a platform for meaningful dialogue between the Department and the business community. It will further provide clarity on relevant labour legislation lastly it will foster collaborative solutions to enhance compliance and service delivery.

Media representatives are invited to attend the session.

Venue: Southern Sun the Marine, Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Date: Wednesday, 18 February 2026

Time: 09:00AM – 12:00PM

For media RSVP's contact: Cebisa Siyobi at 072 427 6034/ Cebisa.siyobi@labour.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

