Elsner Technologies Builds Custom Booking Management System for Australian Logistics Brand Using Zoho Creator

Elsner Technologies built a custom booking system using Zoho Creator for an Australian logistics brand, streamlining their operations and boosting efficiency.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elsner Technologies is a Zoho-certified digital transformation agency, headquartered in Ahmedabad with an office in Sydney, Australia. It has recently implemented a custom logistics and operations management solution using Zoho Creator for Fairway Removals, a Melbourne-based company that has been providing reliable interstate moving and transport logistics services since 1993.The low-code solution was developed to help Fairway Removals streamline its end-to-end booking, dispatch, and delivery operations—all via a tailored web dashboard and mobile app powered by Zoho Creator.Tackling Operational Bottlenecks with Low-Code InnovationBefore the engagement, Fairway Removals faced challenges in managing booking requests, sending prompt quotations, and coordinating real-time job assignments for drivers across multiple cities. Through our Zoho Development Services , Elsner delivered a custom-built platform that transformed this manual process into a digitised, user-friendly system, designed for both administrators and drivers.Key highlights of the solution include:Custom booking dashboard to capture and process service requestsAutomated quotation system triggered by form submissionsDriver portal and mobile app to receive jobs, log working hours, and update delivery statusTime tracking and task flow features to help drivers ‘Start’, ‘Pause’, and ‘Complete’ jobsRole-based access for super admins, agents, and driversScalable framework for future expansion, including finance and customer login modules"Zoho Creator enabled us to reimagine Fairway’s entire logistics operation with speed, security, and scale,” said Harshal Shah, CEO of Elsner Technologies. “This project adds to our growing list of Zoho Success Stories , demonstrating how domain-specific solutions can be built swiftly using low-code platforms. We’re proud to help Fairway accelerate their digital journey.”The Client’s PerspectiveSince the solution went live, Fairway Removals has seen significant improvements in customer response time, job accuracy, and driver accountability.“We’ve always focused on providing a personal touch and a dependable service, and now this technology gives us the operational backbone to do that even better,” said Raj Singh from Fairway Removals. “Elsner understood our needs deeply and delivered a solution that’s simple, fast, and made for how we work.”About Zoho CreatorZoho Creator is a powerful low-code platform that allows organisations to build custom business applications that run on both web and mobile. From internal tools and scheduling systems to advanced customer portals, Zoho Creator enables businesses to digitise workflows without writing complex code.About Elsner TechnologiesElsner Technologies is a global IT solutions provider and Zoho-certified partner specialising in CRM, ecommerce, and low-code development. The company has empowered hundreds of brands globally with scalable digital solutions across industries, with a growing portfolio of Zoho-based implementations. Get in touch with Elsner to discover how we can transform your business with tailored Zoho solutions.

