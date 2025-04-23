As Zoho's Market Soars, Elsner Technologies Transforms Swiss Pac’s Sales Journey with a Custom Zoho CRM Deployment

Elsner’s Custom Solution Boosts Swiss Pac's Sales with Zoho CRM

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With India emerging as one of the fastest-growing markets for Zoho Corporation, Zoho CRM is quickly becoming a game-changer for traditional industries looking to embrace digital transformation.Capitalising on this momentum, Elsner Technologies, a Zoho Authorized Partner, has successfully enabled the digital transformation of Swiss Pac , one of India’s largest sustainable packaging manufacturers. Leveraging its expert Zoho consulting services , Elsner deployed a tailor-made Zoho CRM system that helped Swiss Pac streamline operations, plug sales inefficiencies, and achieve greater customer intelligence, paving the way for similar legacy manufacturers to modernise their growth infrastructure.The Challenge: Traditional Operations Meeting Rapid GrowthWith over three decades of packaging innovation, Swiss Pac had expanded rapidly, but with growth came operational fragmentation. The brand struggled with:● Disjointed lead and customer data,● Missed follow-ups from manual processes,● Inadequate reporting tools for pipeline tracking,● Inefficient communications across sales channels.The Solution: Zoho CRM + Elsner = Seamless TransformationElsner Technologies architected and deployed a Zoho CRM ecosystem that centralised customer data, automated lead journeys, and improved internal responsiveness.Key capabilities delivered:● Sales Pipeline Automation – Improved visibility and forecasting led to quicker closures and better resource planning.● WhatsApp Business & IVR Integration – Enabled custom module that connected multiple business accounts for real-time customer response management, Acefone was also integrated for IVR● Smart Lead Capture – Integrated data flow from platforms like IndiaMart, Google Ads, and the company’s website.● Workflow Automation – Reduced manual dependencies and enabled auto-reminders for abandoned leads.“Our priority was to build a connected system that empowers the Swiss Pac team to focus more on customer relationships and less on operational friction,” said Harshal Shah, CEO, Elsner Technologies. “We didn’t just plug in a software—we rewired their sales culture for agility.”Why It Matters for Indian ManufacturingIn sectors like packaging, textiles, and heavy engineering, where family-run businesses are adapting to tech, a partner-led Zoho implementation can provide quick wins and long-term scalability. With Zoho's ever-growing suite (including Zoho Analytics, Zoho One, and Zoho Books), businesses get an integrated backbone, minus the hefty cost of larger CRMs.About Elsner TechnologiesElsner Technologies is a leading IT solutions company based in Ahmedabad with a presence in the USA, UK, and Australia. Elsner has been helping brands with tech solutions for over 19+ years globally, serving 6200+ clients, with a team of 250+ experts. As a Zoho Authorized Partner, Elsner offers deep expertise in Zoho CRM, Zoho People, Zoho Books, Zoho Creator, and beyond—delivering implementation, training, support, and innovation under one roof. If you're exploring reliable digital transformation partners, Get in Touch with Elsner to discover how we can accelerate your business growth.

