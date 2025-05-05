Global Safety Leaders Convene in Riyadh for Record-Breaking Occupational Safety and Health Conference

Largest, most international edition to date and one of the leading occupational safety and health conferences

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- High-profile international event gathers global leaders in occupational safety and health from academia, and the public and private sectors to set benchmarks for excellence and global best practices in the fieldThe Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health in Saudi Arabia unveils six new initiatives at the conference.The GOSH7 conference attracts over 8,000 participants from 46 countries and aims to develop a roadmap for international collaboration in occupational safety and health.Monday, May 05, Riyadh: Yesterday, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) and Chairman of the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH), inaugurated the seventh edition of the Global Occupational Safety & Health Conference (GOSH7) in Riyadh.Running from May 4 – 6, 2025 at the Four Seasons Hotel Conference Center in Riyadh, GOSH7 aims to position Riyadh as a hub for accelerating international compliance and digital transformation in occupational health and safety practices. Under the theme "The Future of Occupational Safety & Health", it supports workplace wellbeing and safer, healthier working conditions in all industries as a critical driver of social and economic progress, in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.Gathering distinguished leaders, decision-makers and experts from the public and private sectors, as well as international academic institutions, the conference expects to welcome more than 8,000 in-person attendees this year, in addition to some 100,000 projected to participate virtually. This includes participants from six continents and more than 46 countries, with 190 local and international speakers leading discussions.On the first day of GOSH7, His Excellency Al-Rajhi announced 6 landmark initiatives aimed at developing and enhancing the occupational safety and health system in Saudi Arabia and the region. The initiatives include launching the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Guide in collaboration with the General Organization for Social Insurance, the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health Award, the Glossary and Narrative in Occupational Safety and Health, and the GCC Strategic Framework for Occupational Safety and Health as well as introducing the National Incentive Program for Compliance and Excellence.The conference emphasizes holistic wellbeing, addressing both physical and psychological safety aspects to redefine practices for balanced and healthy work environments. By fostering productive dialogue about the latest trends and innovations, sharing best practices and exchanging valuable knowledge, GOSH7 aspires to shape a safer and healthier future for all members of the workforce.In his keynote address, His Excellency Al-Rajhi reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment — with the support of its wise leadership — to protecting people and ensuring safe work environments according to the highest standards, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the job market and improving quality of life.His Excellency Al-Rajhi explained that the rapid economic and technological transformations require strengthening preventive cultures and continuously updating safety systems and procedures. He stressed that the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health is one of the key enablers for developing an integrated system based on international standards and best practices.In alignment with Vision 2030, GOSH7 features a youth-driven hackathon designed to inspire innovation by developing technological solutions for the most pressing challenges in occupational health and safety. The winners will be announced on the closing day of the event, ensuring their contributions are celebrated.The conference program features 20 panel discussions, 60 workshops, and 40 keynote papers. Attendees can also engage in over 100 parallel sessions, enriching their experience with diverse insights and collaborative opportunities.GOSH7’s commitment to a comprehensive occupational health and safety framework corresponds with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 related to quality of life and sustainability, while promising to leave a legacy on the safety standards of global workplaces.For more information, visit the event website https://goshconference.com/

