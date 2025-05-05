Industry Rallies Behind Connected Africa Summit 2025

Mr Stanley Kamanguya, CEO, ICT Authority

AWS, Google, Cisco, HPE, CheckPoint, Fortinet Among Tech Leaders Backing Connected Africa Summit in Diani, Kenya

The support we’re receiving from the industry is both a vote of confidence and a call to action” — Stanley Kamanguya

NAIROBI, KENYA, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global technology powerhouses including AWS, Google, Cisco, HPE, CheckPoint, Fortinet, and other influential players have confirmed their participation and support for the Connected Africa Summit 2025, cementing the event’s reputation as Africa’s most impactful platform for digital transformation dialogue and collaboration.Slated for 26-29 May 2025, at the Diamond Leisure Resort & Spa in Diani, Kenya, the summit is hosted by the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy in partnership with the ICT Authority of Kenya. This year’s theme — “The Digital Journey: Vision to Reality” — reflects a shared ambition to move beyond planning and into implementation of scalable digital solutions.“The support we’re receiving from the industry is both a vote of confidence and a call to action,” said Stanley Kamanguya, CEO of the ICT Authority. “Partners like AWS, Google, Cisco, HPE, CheckPoint, and Fortinet are not only bringing cutting-edge technologies to the table but also committing to meaningful engagement with policymakers, innovators, and end-users across the continent.”The four-day event will feature high-level plenaries, executive roundtables, sector-specific breakouts, and policy dialogues, with a strong focus on public-private collaboration. Discussions will span AI, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, healthtech, and digital public services.The summit will also showcase local innovations in an Innovation Village, feature transformative public sector projects in a Smart Government Zone, and facilitate investment and partnership opportunities through curated networking sessions.With over 2,000 attendees expected from government, business, and development sectors, Connected Africa Summit 2025 is poised to shape the next chapter of Africa’s digital transformation story.

Stanley Kamanguya Interview in Connected Africa Summit 2025

