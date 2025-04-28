Kenya Unveils Plans for Connected Africa Summit 2025, Calls for Global Collaboration on Digital Transformation

William Kabogo, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, poses for a group photo with government officials and industry leaders during the Connected Africa Summit 2025 Partners' Breakfast Meeting in Nairobi, Keny

Kenya is hosting the Connected Africa Summit 2025, May 26–29 in Diani. to drive digital transformation across sectors with global tech and policy leaders.

Africa has made commendable progress in digital connectivity, financial inclusion, and innovation but the power of the digital economy, we must align technology adoption and sustainable development” — William Kabogo

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, Hon. William Kabogo, today officially launched the Connected Africa Summit 2025 during a partners' breakfast meeting in Nairobi.Organized by the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy and the ICT Authority of Kenya, the Connected Africa Summit 2025 will take place from May 26–29 at the Diamond Leisure Resort and Spa in Diani, Kenya. The summit will convene policymakers, technology pioneers, investors, and industry leaders to drive dialogue and action on how emerging technologies—such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and Climate Technologies—can transform key sectors including Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Sustainability across the continent.Speaking at the launch, CS Kabogo emphasized the summit’s role in shaping Africa’s collective digital future:"This year, under the theme 'The Digital Journey: Vision to Reality,' we challenge ourselves to move from ambition to impact. Africa has made commendable progress in digital connectivity, financial inclusion, and innovation. But to truly unlock the power of our digital economy, we must ensure that technology adoption directly drives sustainable development, economic opportunity, and social progress across the continent."Kabogo further noted that Kenya’s digital transformation agenda is built on a multi-sectoral strategy:"Our vision goes beyond national borders. We must work together as Africans to expand digital infrastructure, close the digital divide, build digital skills, strengthen cybersecurity frameworks, and create vibrant ecosystems for fintech and digital trade." Principal Secretary for ICT and the Digital Economy, Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui, highlighted the importance of continuity, referencing outcomes from last year’s summit: "Building on the momentum of last year’s Connected Africa Summit, where 40 ministers from over 40 countries committed to the Nairobi Declaration, we continue to push key priorities including universal connectivity and the adoption of emerging technologies."Stanley Kamanguya, CEO of the ICT Authority, stressed the vital partnership between government and industry:"The Connected Africa Summit provides a unique platform for the private sector to engage with policymakers, shaping a regulatory and investment environment that supports innovation, entrepreneurship, and inclusive growth across Africa."Robin Njiru, Regional Lead Public Sector at Amazon Web Services (AWS), echoed the opportunity for business growth and innovation:"The summit is not just about conversation—it’s about creating real opportunities, building partnerships, and showcasing Africa’s dynamic tech ecosystem to the world."Africa’s demographic advantage—with the world’s youngest population—makes it urgent to harness technology to fuel economic growth, create employment, and improve service delivery. Connected Africa Summit 2025 comes at a pivotal time when the continent is determined to turn its digital ambitions into tangible outcomes.Global partners, investors, innovators, and policymakers are invited to join Connected Africa Summit 2025 in Diani, Kenya.Together, let’s shape a digital future where Africa leads innovation, drives growth, and creates inclusive prosperity.For more information and participation details, visit connected.go.ke.

