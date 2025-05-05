BEET to Unveil Next Evolution of Intelligent Manufacturing at Automate 2025

BEET to reveal its latest innovation at Automate 2025, built on BEET Core 5.0 and powered by AI-driven insights for scalable, connected manufacturing.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEET , the AI-enabled global industrial IoT platform specializing in intelligent manufacturing, is pleased to announce that it will unveil the next evolution of its technology at Automate 2025, taking place May 12-15, 2025, at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan.Designed to meet the needs of large, complex manufacturing environments, the new solution will deliver enterprise-wide operational intelligence, real-time device-level analytics and AI-powered insights across plants, lines, and assets.Automate 2025 attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to experience BEET’s latest innovation firsthand, featuring live demos, expert discussions and an introduction to BEET Bot, a generative AI co-pilot powered by Google Gemini models, designed to empower teams with instant access to actionable insights through natural language queries.“Today’s manufacturers need more than visibility – they need intelligent action that scales across the enterprise,” said Mike Minelli, President and CEO of BEET. “We’re excited to introduce a powerful new platform designed to help teams work smarter, move faster, and respond dynamically to operational challenges.”Visitors to Booth #8235 can experience how BEET helps manufacturers uncover hidden opportunities to increase throughput, improve efficiency and enable smarter decision-making at every level of operations – from individual devices to the enterprise as a whole.Following Automate 2025, BEET will also showcase its latest innovation at the 2025 Ford Innovation Expo, an invitation-only event co-hosted by the Industry 4.0 Accelerator and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Held May 15–16, 2025, at Detroit’s Newlab facility, the event brings together Ford leadership and a select group of technology innovators to explore cutting-edge solutions for advancing intelligent manufacturing, operational efficiency and supply chain resilience.To schedule a meeting with BEET at Automate 2025, visit BEET.com.About BEETBEET Inc., headquartered in Michigan, is a leading AI-powered global industrial IoT platform that specializes in intelligent manufacturing and streamlines intricate discrete and continuous manufacturing operations. Established in 2011, BEET revolutionizes operations by providing real-time, data-driven insights to teams, machines, and processes, thus boosting operational efficiency and productivity. BEET, a Google Cloud partner, renowned for its strong partnerships and accolades like Automation Alley’s Entrepreneur of the Year, has built a reputation for driving production excellence and delivering rapid return on investment.

