BEET Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Tech Mahindra

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BEET , the AI-enabled global industrial IoT platform specializing in intelligent manufacturing, is pleased to announce a Global Strategic Partnership with Tech Mahindra , a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries. As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra will become a Master Certified Systems Integrator for the BEET Platform.The partnership brings together BEET’s AI-empowered manufacturing process platform with advanced analytics powered by Google Gemini models and Tech Mahindra’s deep expertise in engineering and consulting to accelerate digital transformation on the factory floor and beyond. As part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra has made a significant commitment to train its teams to deliver and support the BEET Platform across the company’s global hubs, ensuring that manufacturers worldwide can rapidly implement BEET’s next-generation analytics powered by generative AI (GenAI) to increase throughput, reduce downtime and increase machine life.“By partnering with Tech Mahindra, we can scale our global sales and delivery capabilities while continuing to focus on developing our intelligent manufacturing solutions,” said Mike Minelli, President and CEO of BEET. “Tech Mahindra’s extensive expertise in digital transformation and engineering services makes them an ideal partner to help manufacturers maximize the potential of the BEET Platform and drive operational improvements.”In addition, BEET is now a centerpiece of Tech Mahindra’s Smart Factory Services (SFS), which launched in mid-January at the Manufacturing Xperience Center within Tech Mahindra’s newly built Executive Briefing Center (EBC) in Chennai, India.Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President and Head of Americas Leadership Council, Tech Mahindra Americas Head, Mahindra Group said, “The ability to analyze and act on real-time production data is critical for manufacturers looking to drive efficiency and resilience. Tech Mahindra and BEET, through this partnership, are committed to delivering the next evolution of smart manufacturing, where AI-driven decision-making fuels efficiency and continuous improvement. Additionally, BEET’s integration into our Smart Factory Services enhances our ability to empower manufacturers with faster and more innovative solutions to adapt to changing market conditions.”Visit beet.com to learn more.About BEETBEET Inc., headquartered in Michigan, is a leading AI-powered global industrial IoT platform that specializes in intelligent manufacturing and streamlines intricate discrete and continuous manufacturing operations. Established in 2011, BEET revolutionizes operations by providing real-time, data-driven insights to teams, machines, and processes, thus boosting operational efficiency and productivity. BEET, a Google Cloud partner, renowned for its strong partnerships and accolades like Automation Alley’s Entrepreneur of the Year, has built a reputation for driving production excellence and delivering rapid return on investment.About Tech MahindraTech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 150,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at Speed™ imperatives, please visit https://www.techmahindra.com For more information on Tech Mahindra, please contact: media.relations@techmahindra.com.

