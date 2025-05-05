City of San Antonio Centralizes Municipal Procurement with Vroozi Platform

City of San Antonio Streamlines Supplier Catalog Management with Vroozi

Large-scale catalog management solution supports contract compliance across all city departments

What San Antonio has accomplished is remarkable ... Their success shows how technology can bring order to even the most complex procurement environments without sacrificing compliance.” — Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO, Vroozi

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vroozi, the intelligent procure-to-pay platform, has announced that the City of San Antonio has successfully centralized its procurement across all municipal departments using Vroozi’s marketplace solution. Now in its eighth year as a client, San Antonio manages over 1,000 supplier catalogs for various departments, including fire and police.“City governments face some of the most demanding procurement scenarios in any sector,” said Shaz Khan, Co-founder and CEO of Vroozi. “What San Antonio has accomplished is remarkable – orchestrating purchasing across an entire municipal ecosystem while ensuring every transaction follows contract terms. Their success shows how technology can bring order to even the most complex procurement environments without sacrificing compliance.”A key achievement is the reduction in supplier onboarding time from 120 days to just 17 days, allowing faster order fulfillment after contract approval. Key features include:- Centralized management of over 1,000 supplier catalogs- Support for diverse municipal departments- Strict contract compliance enforcement- Accelerated supplier onboarding- Improved supplier content management- Reduced catalog maintenance through supplier-managed contentThe San Antonio implementation highlights how Vroozi's procurement approach meets the needs of large municipal organizations while maintaining public procurement compliance standards.About VrooziVroozi is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement and spend management software that enables businesses to streamline purchasing, control costs, and make smarter spending decisions. Combining advanced artificial intelligence with a user-friendly interface, Vroozi's cloud-based platform empowers organizations to automate procurement workflows, enhance spend visibility, and strengthen supplier relationships. Serving both enterprise and mid-market businesses across diverse industries, Vroozi drives efficiency and cost savings in procurement operations, helping companies achieve strategic value from their procurement investments. For more information, visit www.vroozi.com

