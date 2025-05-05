EmerVax Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor Dr. Mariano García-Blanco Elected to the National Academy of Sciences

Emervax

Election recognizes internationally respected molecular biologist for distinguished contributions to RNA biology

Throughout my career, I’ve been driven by a deep curiosity about how RNA shapes life—and by the hope that understanding its biology could lead to better treatments for disease.” — Dr. Mariano García-Blanco, Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor at EmerVax

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmerVax , a biotechnology company developing circular RNA-based therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Mariano García-Blanco , Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor, has been elected to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) . The Academy announced the election of 120 new members and 30 international members in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original scientific research.Dr. García-Blanco currently serves as the F. Palmer Weber Medical Research Professor and Chair of the Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Cancer Biology at the University of Virginia. His research has significantly advanced the understanding of RNA biology, contributing to key insights in gene regulation, virology, and immunology. Additionally, his work has laid the foundation for novel approaches to treating infectious diseases and immune disorders.“I’m deeply honored to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences,” said Dr. García-Blanco. “Throughout my career, I’ve been driven by a deep curiosity about how RNA shapes life—and by the hope that understanding its biology could lead to better treatments for disease. It’s incredibly rewarding to see that decades of research in this field are now opening entirely new doors in medicine. I’m proud to have played a role in that progress, and even more excited about what lies ahead.”Dr. García-Blanco co-founded EmerVax with a vision to apply cutting-edge RNA science to real-world challenges in global health. His expertise in RNA biology has been instrumental in shaping the development of the company’s emxRNA™ platform—a next-generation circular RNA technology designed to enable more durable, stable, and accessible vaccines. He continues to play an active role in guiding Emervax’s research and development efforts and remains a core member of its scientific advisory board, helping steer the platform toward broad clinical impact.“Mariano’s election to the National Academy of Sciences is a profound and well-deserved recognition of a career spent shaping the frontiers of RNA biology,” said Peter Weinstein, CEO of EmerVax. “His scientific vision has been foundational to EmerVax from the start, and his contributions continue to guide our pursuit of transformative RNA-based medicines. We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with him—and even more proud to have his leadership as we bring forward a new generation of vaccines and therapeutics.”The National Academy of Sciences, established in 1863, is a private, non-profit society of distinguished scholars engaged in scientific and engineering research. Election to the Academy is considered one of the highest honors in science and recognizes individuals for their outstanding contributions to original research.About EmerVax:EmerVax is a pioneering biotechnology company and a spin-out from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. The company is revolutionizing vaccine development with its proprietary emxRNA™ platform, a cutting-edge circular RNA technology that offers superior stability, longevity, and immune response compared to traditional and linear mRNA vaccines. EmerVax addresses critical challenges in vaccine delivery, including cold chain storage and distribution to underserved regions, through breakthrough innovations in genetic elements, purification methods, and thermostable nanoparticle formulations. Targeting high-growth markets in infectious diseases, cancer therapeutics, and autoimmune disorders, EmerVax is advancing RNA vaccines with strong support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).Media Contact:

