In a serene corner of Chattanooga, Tennessee, a group of Veterans are finding more than just a leisurely pastime—they are reclaiming their lives. Through the Professional Golf Association (PGA) HOPE program, Veterans from across the nation are learning the art of golf, but more importantly, they are discovering a sense of community, purpose, and, in some cases, life-changing resources that were once unknown.

PGA HOPE, dedicated to introducing Veterans to golf, has partnered with the Chattanooga VA Clinic to conduct four impactful golf clinics each year. Over the course of six weeks, these Chattanooga Veterans are not just schooled in swing techniques, but they forge connections, share stories and heal together. Each clinic culminates in a heartfelt graduation ceremony, celebrating their newfound skills and camaraderie. It’s a moment filled with pride, but it’s also a vital opportunity for the Veterans to learn about essential VA services.

At a recent graduation ceremony, Tracy Thomas, a public affairs outreach specialist at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Chattanooga VA Clinic, was present to connect Veterans with informative VA resources.

One particular conversation she had forever shifted the course of one Veteran’s journey.

Among the graduates was an individual who had, until that moment, felt lost navigating his VA benefits. He was unaware that he qualified for VA care and desperately needed hearing aids.

Thomas met him, listened to his story, and, with her careful guidance, he took a swing at enrolling for VA care the very next day. The Veteran was able to not only get his hearing aids but also set up health care appointments and filed a claim for his hearing loss.

“It’s an honor to be invited to the PGA HOPE graduations and connect with Veterans in a setting outside of the medical environment,” said Thomas. “Each interaction can have a profound impact on a Veteran and knowing that I’ve made a difference for even one individual makes it all worthwhile.”

Just a few days later, the Veteran attended a reunion with his golfing graduating class, where he reconnected with fellow graduates and shared the profound impact that Thomas’ presence at the graduation had made in his life. “I went to VA and got the hearing aids I needed,” he said to his buddies. “It’s changed everything for me.”

He urged his fellow golf graduates to pass along his thanks to the “lady” from VA who made the difference.

For this Veteran, attending the PGA HOPE clinic opened doors he had never known existed—doors that led to care and support he desperately needed but never pursued. The combination of golf and guidance provided him with a new hobby and a new beginning.

“This is what outreach and being in the community is all about. It’s about educating and helping Veterans get the care and services they need when they don’t know about VA or need that person encouraging them to apply,” said Thomas.