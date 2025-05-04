CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Person Who Walked Away from Parlin Fork Conservation Camp

FORT BRAGG – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for an incarcerated person who walked away today from Parlin Fork Conservation Camp #6 in Mendocino County.

At approximately 7:35 a.m., officials were alerted that incarcerated person Donovan R. Bacon had walked away from Parlin Fork Conservation Camp #6 in Mendocino County. An emergency count of the conservation camp was conducted immediately, confirming Bacon was missing. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Bacon, 33, is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 183 pounds. He is suspected to be wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweater or an orange long sleeve shirt and orange pants.

Bacon was most recently received from San Bernardino County on September 15, 2023. He was sentenced to six years for second-degree robbery with an enhancement for the personal use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. He has been housed at Parlin Fork Conservation Camp in Mendocino County since February 18, 2025.

Anyone who sees Bacon or has knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement, call 9-1-1, or contact Special Agent Joshua Peffley at 510-750-8000.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the incarcerated people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed or Community Rehabilitative Program Placement have been apprehended.

Donovan R. Bacon