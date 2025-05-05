Submit Release
Touched by Type 1 Announces 24th Annual Conference — A National Gathering for the Type 1 Diabetes Community

Touched by Type 1 Celebrates 25 Years of elevating awareness of Type 1 Diabetes, raising funds to find a cure, and inspiring those with diabetes to thrive.

25 Years of Touched by Type 1

Registration announcement for the Touched By Type 1 Annual Conference on September 20, 2025, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida, featuring an audience seated at round tables listening to a speaker in a large conference room.

This annual conference is a reflection of that mission—and the momentum we’re building nationwide.”
— Elizabeth Forrest
ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nationally recognized nonprofit Touched by Type 1 is proud to announce the 8th Annual Touched by Type 1 Conference, taking place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida. This free event brings together people affected by Type 1 diabetes from across the United States for a day of expert-led education, networking, and empowerment.

Founded by Elizabeth Forrest at just 10 years old following her own diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes, Touched by Type 1 has grown into a leading voice in diabetes education and support, impacting families across the country and expanding its reach to new cities each year.

- Conference Highlights:
- Renowned speakers and medical experts
- Spanish-language track for wider accessibility
- Family-friendly sessions for all age groups
- On-site support from trained nurses
- National community-building opportunities


“Our mission has always been to uplift and connect the T1D community,” said Elizabeth Forrest, Founder of Touched by Type 1. “This annual conference is a reflection of that mission—and the momentum we’re building nationwide.”

Event Details:
- Rosen Shingle Creek, Orlando, FL
- Saturday, September 20, 2025
- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Registration opens at 9:00 AM)
- Free attendance, parking, and lunch

To learn more and register, visit: www.touchedbytype1.org/annual-conference

About Touched by Type 1
Touched by Type 1 is a nonprofit organization based in Orlando, Florida, dedicated to supporting people living with Type 1 Diabetes through education, outreach, and empowerment. From live events to resources for families and youth, Touched by Type 1 builds connection and confidence for the T1D community.

Elizabeth Forrest
Touched by Type 1
+1 407-474-4686
