Touched by Type 1 Announces 24th Annual Conference — A National Gathering for the Type 1 Diabetes Community

25 Years of Touched by Type 1 Registration announcement for the Touched By Type 1 Annual Conference on September 20, 2025, at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida, featuring an audience seated at round tables listening to a speaker in a large conference room.

This annual conference is a reflection of that mission—and the momentum we’re building nationwide.” — Elizabeth Forrest

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nationally recognized nonprofit Touched by Type 1 is proud to announce the 8th Annual Touched by Type 1 Conference , taking place on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida. This free event brings together people affected by Type 1 diabetes from across the United States for a day of expert-led education, networking, and empowerment.Founded by Elizabeth Forrest at just 10 years old following her own diagnosis with Type 1 diabetes, Touched by Type 1 has grown into a leading voice in diabetes education and support, impacting families across the country and expanding its reach to new cities each year.- Conference Highlights:- Renowned speakers and medical experts- Spanish-language track for wider accessibility- Family-friendly sessions for all age groups- On-site support from trained nurses- National community-building opportunities“Our mission has always been to uplift and connect the T1D community,” said Elizabeth Forrest, Founder of Touched by Type 1. “This annual conference is a reflection of that mission—and the momentum we’re building nationwide.”Event Details:- Rosen Shingle Creek, Orlando, FL- Saturday, September 20, 2025- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Registration opens at 9:00 AM)- Free attendance, parking, and lunchTo learn more and register, visit: www.touchedbytype1.org/annual-conference About Touched by Type 1Touched by Type 1 is a nonprofit organization based in Orlando, Florida, dedicated to supporting people living with Type 1 Diabetes through education, outreach, and empowerment. From live events to resources for families and youth, Touched by Type 1 builds connection and confidence for the T1D community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.