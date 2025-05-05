Global Leader in Thermal Management Laird Thermal Systems Unveils New Identity

We are excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings to strengthen our partnerships and make a lasting impact across the industries we serve.” — Max Kley, CEO of Tark Thermal Solutions

ROSENHEIM, GERMANY, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laird Thermal Systems, a global leader in active thermal management solutions with more than 60 years of application expertise, today announced its rebrand to Tark Thermal Solutions . This name change marks a significant new chapter for the company following the expiration of the previous Laird Name License Agreement. This was the perfect time for a new name and brand design that elevates our identity to match the excellence of our work.With one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, including thermoelectric coolers and assemblies, temperature controllers, specialty pumps and liquid cooling systems, Tark Thermal Solutions leverages advanced thermal modeling techniques to solve complex challenges in heat and temperature control. The rebranding underscores the company’s expanded capabilities, sharpened mission, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional thermal management solutions to customers worldwide.A Vision for Innovation and ExcellenceTark Thermal Solutions remains firmly committed to its corporate purpose: Advancing technology for a protected and connected future. As a trusted partner in the development and production of innovative active thermal management solutions, the company serves a wide range of industries including medical, analytical, industrial, transportation, data center and telecommunications markets.Core Values and StrategyAt the heart of Tark Thermal Solutions are the values of transparency, synergy, ambition, and adaptability. These principles shape both internal culture and external relationships with customers, partners, and communities. The company’s brand strategy provides clear direction and messaging, supporting the development of human-centered, relationship-driven technological solutions.“We are excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings to strengthen our partnerships and make a lasting impact across the industries we serve," said Max Kley, CEO of Tark Thermal Solutions.“Our rebranding to Tark Thermal Solutions represents a major milestone in our journey to redefine our identity," said Christoph Bauckhage, Chief Sales Officer at Tark Thermal Solutions. "By focusing on customer needs, we will continue to deliver innovative thermal solutions that enhance performance, reliability, and enable continuous operation — all while contributing to a sustainable future," he added.For more information, go to: https://tark-solutions.com About Tark Thermal SolutionsTark Thermal Solutions develops and manufactures thermal management solutions for demanding applications across medical, industrial, telecommunications and data center markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers, specialty pumps and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Tark Thermal Solutions is the optimum choice for standard and custom thermal solutions.

