Revopoint Trackit Tracking 3D Scanner is Launching on Kickstarter Soon

Discover the efficiency of marker-free 3D scanning with the Revopoint Trackit Optical Tracking 3D Scanner.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revopoint , a global leader in professional 3D scanning solutions, announces the launch of the Revopoint Trackit Tracking 3D Scanner . The Trackit marks another milestone in Revopoint’s mission to make cutting-edge, industrial-grade 3D scanning solutions accessible to all.This optical tracking 3D scanner addresses productivity limitations caused by the need for markers with traditional 3D scanning solutions. Designed for fine-detail scanning, the Trackit enables the rapid capture of 3D data without markers, enhancing workflow efficiency in industries such as aerospace, automotive, quality control, etc.· Marker-free Scans for More Efficient WorkflowsWith its advanced optical tracking system, Trackit enhances 3D scanning efficiency by eliminating the need for markers, significantly speeding up workflows. Tracking the scanner's targets and real-time error compensation eliminates cumulative errors, optimizes accuracy, and ensures stability. Its blue laser scanning capabilities ensure industrial-grade accuracy while capturing high-fidelity scans ready for scan-to-CAD conversion or dimensional inspection.· Scan Everything from Small to Large WorkpiecesDesigned to handle everything from coins to cars, the Trackit's dual scanning mode offers 30 blue laser cross-lines for rapidly capturing surface areas, including dark and shiny ones, and a powerful single-line mode for deep holes and crevices. Trackit's dual-camera optical tracking base station can be easily repositioned to provide full coverage during the capture of large objects, such as vehicles or industrial machinery.· Trackit: Your Reliable Choice for Industrial-grade 3D ScanningTrackit will be your go-to partner for demanding scanning and measurement tasks in applications across the aerospace, automotive, artistic creation, and manufacturing industries. It's ready to handle complex assemblies, reflective surfaces, art archiving, mold making, and more.· European Launch at CONTROL StuttgartDiscover Trackit at the CONTROL Exhibition in Stuttgart ( Hall 3, Booth #3504, May 6 – 9 ). Attendees can experience live demonstrations of the scanner’s marker-free technology and see firsthand how it transforms complex scanning workflows across multiple industries.· An Initial Window for Trackit IntegrationFor organizations and professionals looking to integrate Trackit's marker-free scanning early on, Revopoint will launch Trackit through Kickstarter soon, providing a platform for initial engagement. Initial supporters will be eligible for significant introductory pricing, reflecting a 35% discount.For those solidifying early commitment with a $100 deposit, the focus shifts to enabling seamless integration and sustained use: this package provides long-term assurance through a three-year warranty, removes logistical hurdles with included global air freight, and accelerates deployment via priority handling – ensuring the technology reaches dedicated users efficiently.· About RevopointRevopoint is a global leader in professional 3D scanning technology designed to make 3D modeling accessible to everyone. Our robust R&D and advanced production capabilities produce cutting-edge technologies, ranging from micro-structured optical chips to high-precision 3D vision algorithms.Since our founding in 2014, Revopoint 3D Technologies has developed a variety of scanners, software, and accessories to meet a wide range of needs. We’re committed to meeting diverse technological challenges with our innovative spirit.

