4L Data Intelligence Issued New Artificial Intelligence Patent

4L Data Intelligence Q2 Patent Recognition and Description

Continuation of Core Technology Patent Addresses Collusion Detection

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4L Data Intelligence™, the healthcare program and payment integrity company powered by patented Integr8 AI Risk Detection™ technology, announced it has been issued a second United States patent for artificial intelligence. Patent number 12,184,508 B2 is a continuation of the company's 2020 core technology patent, Detection of Operational Threats Using Artificial Intelligence.Theja Birur, the patent inventor, serves as 4L Data Intelligence’s Chief Technology Officer. She explained, “The new patent addresses the collusion challenge. Healthcare payment collusion is dynamic and includes referral and ownership relationships that cannot be detected with conventional rules-based analytics.”The newly issued continuation patent, focused on collusion, is the third issued artificial intelligence patent granted for 4L Data Intelligence. It is the company’s second United States patent; the other is an Indian patent titled the Detection of Operational Threats Using Artificial Intelligence.This patent reinforces 4L Data’s leadership position in artificial intelligence technology supporting healthcare program and payment integrity. Specifically, it accelerates the ability to dynamically detect fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) involving providers, facilities, attorneys, and patients—issues that cost the United States healthcare system as much as $700 billion annually.4L Data Intelligence CEO, Clay Wilemon said, “This patent reinforces the uniqueness and value of our provider-centric fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) detection and prevention capability.”About 4L Data Intelligence™4L Data Intelligence, powered by Integr8 AI™, is a leading program and payment integrity company. We help our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance, and government services at lower cost by improving data, provider, payment, and decision integrity. We are committed to using the power of Integr8 AI Risk Detection™ technology for good by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better care and services while reducing billions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We are succeeding in this mission with our patented provider-centric approach to continuously improving provider integrity and reducing fraud, waste and abuse in real-time. For more information visit 4LData.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

