MPD Seeking Suspects in Armed Carjacking
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating multiple suspects in an armed carjacking in Northeast.
On Friday, May 2, 2025, at approximately 10:33 p.m., First District officers responded for a report of an Armed Carjacking in the 1300 block of C Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. After obtaining the victim’s property, the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a 2015 Honda CRV with DC tag EW2179.
One of the suspects and the victim’s vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras and be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25064582
###
