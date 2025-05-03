Governor Abbott Signs Landmark School Choice Legislation Into Law

TEXAS, May 3 - May 3, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today signed Senate Bill 2, the landmark school choice program that is the largest day-one launch in the country, into law at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin. Hundreds of Texas parents, students, educators, and school choice advocates from across the state joined to celebrate this historic moment as Governor Abbott signed school choice into law to empower Texas families to choose the education pathway that is best for their child.



“When I ran for re-election in 2022, I promised Texans that we will bring education freedom to every Texas family,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, Texas delivers on that promise. I am signing this law that will ensure Texas families, whose children can no longer be served by the public school assigned to them, have the choice to take their money and find the school that is right for them. This success could not have been accomplished without the hard work of Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, Chairman Brandon Creighton, Chairman Brad Buckley, and the tireless efforts of school choice advocates across Texas. Today is a historic day, where we come together at the Governor’s Mansion to proudly deliver school choice for Texans.”



The Governor was joined at the bill signing by U.S. Senator John Cornyn, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dustin Burrows, Chairman Brandon Creighton, Chairman Brad Buckley, Kingdom Life Academy Director Joel Enge, school choice advocate Shinara Morrison, and hundreds of state and local officials, school choice advocates, and families from across the state.



“I have been an advocate for school choice long before I was elected lieutenant governor,” said Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. “I consider the enactment of school choice one of the hallmark policy victories of my career. With Senate Bill 2 signed into law, Texas parents will now be able to choose the best educational environment for their children. The Texas Senate and I have passed school choice six times since 2015 because we firmly believe in this principle. I am so glad the Texas House finally passed Senate Bill 2 so Gov. Abbott could sign it into law today. I thank Gov. Abbott, Speaker Burrows, House Chair Buckley, and especially Senate Chair Creighton, for their partnership and hard work in making this dream a reality today. Texas families will benefit for decades to come because of the actions we took this legislative session.”



“This session, the Texas Legislature worked together to deliver what parents have long been asking for—more opportunities for our students to reach their full potential,” said Speaker Burrows. “School choice, paired with the House’s additional proposal to initiate the largest increase in public education funding in Texas history, will elevate the overall quality of our educational system and make a generational impact on our state. I thank Governor Abbott for his unwavering support and the members of the Texas Legislature for demonstrating a commitment to every Texas student and our state’s collective future.”



"The Texas Education Freedom Act isn’t just a bill—it’s a once-in-a-generation shift for the future of our great state," said Chairman Creighton. "It will now be law because the focus stayed where it belongs—on the next generation of Texans whose success will shape the future of our state. With the signing of Senate Bill 2, we are telling the students of Texas that your path should fit your purpose—and your ambition is greater than any system. And we’re telling every parent in Texas: you are trusted, you are respected, and you are in charge. I’m proud to have a small part in this victory and am grateful for Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, President Trump, Speaker Burrows, and especially my friend, House Education Chair Brad Buckley—who’s remained focused every step of the way on what truly matters: delivering results for Texas kids."



"With the signing of the Texas Education Freedom Act, we embark on a new journey of opportunity and excellence for families," said Chairman Buckley Parents will soon have every educational option available to them and they will be able to direct their children’s education to the option that serves them best. This new law opens doors and improves lives. I am incredibly grateful to Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, Speaker Burrows, and my friend Chairman Creighton for their leadership and commitment to this issue and for persevering to make this day possible."



“I’m thrilled that school choice is now a reality in Texas,” said Director Enge. “As a Black school founder and former public-school teacher, I’ve seen firsthand the urgent need for this change. In the low-income and minority community where I live and teach, too many students have fallen through the cracks of a system that couldn’t meet their needs. Now, with Education Savings Accounts, families will finally have the opportunity to choose the educational environment that best supports their child’s success. I’m deeply grateful to Governor Abbott and the Texas Legislature for fighting to make education freedom a reality in Texas.”



"We've experienced many educational obstacles in the past three years," said Mrs. Morrison. "We switched from public schools to charter schools; we even tried private schools, but unfortunately, as a single mother, I can't afford those things. With Education Savings Accounts, it's going to empower families like me—regardless of income, where you're from, your zip code you live in—to choose educational opportunities that fit best for their children."



Senate Bill 2 (Creighton/Buckley) establishes an Education Savings Account program allowing eligible students to direct funding toward their choice of preapproved educational providers and services such as private school tuition, instructional materials, and educational therapies. With $1 billion in funding for the 2026-2027 school year, the program will be the largest day-one launch in the country.

