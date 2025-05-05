Dr. Jeston Watkins Achieves Best-Seller Status with Release of Transformational New Book

The Voice of a PK on Amazon Dr. Ludie L. Hoffman, Provost of Interfaith University, pictured with Dr. Jeston Watkins in loving remembrance of his late wife, Dr. Monica Watkins — honoring her legacy of faith, wisdom, & service Dr. Jeston Watkins

Dr. Jeston Watkins Releases New Book “The Voice of a PK” Exploring the life of a Preacher’s Kid & Overcoming Obstacles through Faith & Determination

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interfaith University proudly celebrates the release of "The Voice of a PK," the powerful new book by Dr. Jeston Watkins, a respected graduate of the university. This compelling work takes readers on a deep and thoughtful journey through various religious and philosophical perspectives concerning the nature of a PK (Preacher's Kid) while unapologetically reaffirming the Holy Bible as the sole, divinely inspired authority on these matters.

In this book, Dr. Watkins provides readers with an educational resource designed to explore the beliefs and theories surrounding the makeup of humanity from different worldviews. His goal is not to replace or challenge Scripture, but to help readers gain a deeper awareness of how others think so that the Gospel can be more effectively communicated across cultural and spiritual lines. He writes from the perspective of one who believes wholeheartedly that while dialogue is essential, the truth must always be rooted in God’s Word.

"The Bible remains our singular, divine guide," said Dr. Watkins. "While this work presents an analysis of various views, it is the canon of Scripture that ultimately holds the authority to define truth. This book is a bridge between understanding others and standing firm in our faith."

As a preacher’s kid, Dr. Watkins brings a unique voice to the discussion—merging personal experience, scholarly insight, and spiritual conviction. "The Voice of a PK" serves as a thought-provoking tool for pastors, students of theology, and any believer who wants to strengthen their biblical worldview while learning to engage thoughtfully with differing perspectives.

Dr. Watkins emphasizes that the ultimate goal of theology is not only to know God but to effectively share that understanding with others—including those whose philosophies may differ. He encourages readers to evaluate all ideas through the eternal lens of Scripture and to use that discernment as a tool for effective ministry and evangelism.

A significant contributor to the development of this project was AMC Consultants Global, who played an instrumental role in ensuring the structure, clarity, and professional presentation of the book. Their guidance helped refine the manuscript into the polished and impactful work it is today. From editing to strategic direction, AMC Consultants Global provided support that helped bring Dr. Watkins’ vision to life.

The leadership of Interfaith University is proud of Dr. Watkins and his accomplishments. Provost Apostle Dr. Ludie L. Hoffman expressed deep gratitude to God for what He is doing through the lives of their graduates.

"Dr. Watkins represents everything we stand for at Interfaith University—biblical truth, academic excellence, and Kingdom impact," said Apostle Hoffman. "We are incredibly proud and thankful to witness God’s hand on his life. This is just the beginning of what He’s doing through our alumni."

Interfaith University, a globally accessible online Bible college, is known for its dedication to equipping Christian leaders with both academic training and spiritual development. Its graduates continue to release work that contributes meaningfully to both ministry and theological scholarship.

"The Voice of a PK" is now available for purchase online and is recommended for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of humanity from a biblical perspective while gaining insight into how other worldviews interpret these spiritual concepts. It is both a scholarly and Spirit-led contribution to the ongoing conversation surrounding faith and truth.

