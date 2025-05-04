Bones Is Back! The Award-Winning Halloween Book & Toy Set Launches on Kickstarter

Front View Side View Bones Sitting on Packaging

A new Halloween tradition for families—featuring a glow-in-the-dark, cute skeleton toy and an award-winning children's book now on Kickstarter

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launching on 5/5/2025 on Kickstarter , the award-winning book 'Bones is Back: A Family Tradition for Halloween' introduces a delightful new way for families to celebrate the Halloween season with laughter, creativity, and connection. Inspired by a simple question from two curious children, this dad-daughter project created something truly magical—Bones, a mischievous cute little skeleton who comes to life every October to surprise and delight.Unlike traditional holiday characters that children are told not to touch, Bones is all about participation. Kids are encouraged to play, pose, and interact with Bones every day, making October a month-long adventure filled with joy. Bones glows-in-the-dark, has movable joints, and a heart full of fun, he is ready to bring your family closer together—one prank at a time. Just like Christmas has the Elf, Halloween now has Bones.Created by One Family, Made for Every FamilyIt all began with a spark of curiosity: “Why doesn’t our skeleton move at night like the Elf?” That innocent question from the creator's daughters sparked a nightly game of hide-and-prank with their family skeleton. Bones transformed dull autumn mornings into moments of exciting wonder and giggles by hiding in the fridge and hanging upside down in the hallway. And now, through this beautifully full-color illustrated hardcover picture book, as well as the Kickstarter project's goal of bringing this cute glowing toy to life, 'Bones is Back' invites families all over to create their own Halloween tradition.What Makes Bones Special?• Award-Winning Book – A vibrant 40-page, full-color hardcover story filled with mischievous rhymes.• Limited-Edition Toy – 10.31” tall (a playful nod to Halloween night), glow-in-the-dark, and fully poseable. Some call it the cutest skeleton in the world.• 100% Touch-Friendly – No “hands-off” rules here—Bones is meant to be hugged, held, and posed!• Stress-Free for Parents – Move him every night or just a few—Bones fits into your routine, not the other way around.• Teaches Positive Behavior – Encourages family bonding, imaginative play, and teaches that Halloween is more than candy.• For Kids AND Parents – Bones keeps an eye on everyone (not just the little ones!)• A Tradition for Everyone – This Book & Toy set is welcoming to families of all religions, cultures, and beliefs.Kickstarter Limited Edition – Act Fast!Only a limited number of 'Bones is Back' Book & Toy sets are available for 2025. As a Halloween surprise, unique Birthday or Christmas gift for next Halloween, this is a seasonal keepsake worth grabbing while you can. Kickstarter backers get early access, special discounted pricing, and exclusive free bonuses. Visit the campaign now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bonesisback/bones-is-back-a-family-halloween-tradition-book-and-toy-set Growing Buzz and RecognitionAs excitement builds, 'Bones is Back' continues to gain recognition from parents, educators, and publishing professionals. The book has already earned five book awards: Creative Child Magazine – 2025 Book of the Year in the category of Interactive Holiday Books and Books That Encourage Positive Behavior. The BookFestSpring 2025 – First Place Winner in the category of Children’s Holiday Fiction. American Writing Awards – Winner in the Interactive Children’s Book category. Story Monsters Approved! – Winner for Children’s Books judged by Industry Experts and Kids. Finally, the 2025 PenCraft Book Award – Winner for Children’s Fantasy & Magic book.The buzz doesn’t stop there—on social media, the Instagram account @bones_is_back is gaining momentum fast, with over 5,400 followers and currently growing by more than 100 followers per day, as families across the country share their excitement for this refreshing twist on holiday traditions.What Readers SayThe book has also received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Amazon , with many 5-star ratings such as the following:'Perfect for young kids'. This is the perfect book for young kids & introducing them to Halloween so they are not afraid of it. Now we look forward to October & celebrating! By Mary Alonso (Verified Purchase)'Elf on the Shelf! Halloween version!'. The kids absolutely loved this book! Great story and wonderful illustrations, it’s like the Halloween version of Elf on a shelf! By Nick Kiley (Verified Purchase)'Elf on the shelf for Halloween'. 5 stars for creatively making a skeleton who plays tricks fun and not scary. The author encourages families to get a little skeleton and have him do thing similar to 'elf on the shelf' which could be a really fun family tradition that encourages creativity and story making. By Aaron Donley (Verified Purchase)About the AuthorDr. Marc Fetscherin is a loving father to his two daughters and a prolific author. Marc, a professor and branding expert, writes imaginative, heartfelt children's books. He started venturing and writing children's books in 2020 with 'We Are Family but Not Married', inspired by his own divorce. With compassion, his first children's book helps parents explain changing family dynamics to their children with empathy and care. Marc’s latest creation, 'Bones is Back: A Family Tradition for Halloween' was born out of a joyful tradition he created with his daughters. The story grew out of playful family moments, evolving first into an award-winning book and now into a Kickstarter project—bringing the character Bones as a toy figure to life. Through his work, Marc aims to create stories and traditions that bring families closer and make childhood a little more magical.Media ContactBones & Friends, LLC is a Florida-based family venture founded by the author. Inspired by a real-life family tradition, the company’s mission is to bring families closer through joyful Halloween traditions. The author believes Halloween isn’t just about costumes and candy—it’s about connections, wonder, and fun for all ages. The vision is simple: to become part of every family’s Halloween.High-resolution images, media kit, logos, and press contact available on the company website https://www.bonesisback.com/press Press Contact: info@bonesisback.comInstagram: @bones_is_back

