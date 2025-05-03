FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 03, 2025

Missouri honors fallen law enforcement officers at memorial at State Capitol

Missouri’s law enforcement community gathered at the State Capitol this morning to honor four fallen officers who died in the line of duty in 2024 along with two recently confirmed line-of-duty deaths of officers who were killed over 100 years ago. The names of the six officers have now been added to the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Wall of Honor.

Governor Mike Kehoe and Attorney General Andrew Bailey spoke of the officers valorous service and dedication to protecting the public.

“The officers we honor today came from large and small departments in different geographic regions of our state, but each officer shared the same selfless resolve to put the safety of others before their own safety,” Governor Kehoe said. “Missourians should never forget these heroes or those who willingly take on risks to protect us every day. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to always stand with law enforcement and their families.”

“Each time a new name is added to the Wall of Honor, we are reminded of the true cost of protecting our communities," said Attorney General Bailey. "Missouri will never forget these heroes, and we will always stand with those who run toward danger to protect others. My office will continue to do everything in our power to support our law enforcement officers and their families.”

Each year, the families of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty the previous year, and through the decades, participate in the ceremony by placing white carnations in a wreath in honor of Missouri’s fallen heroes.

On Friday, May 2, a candlelight vigil was held at the Law Enforcement Memorial in remembrance of all Missouri law enforcement officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Governor Mike Kehoe ordered that the Capitol dome and Law Enforcement Memorial to be lighted blue on Friday night through sunrise Sunday in honor of fallen law enforcement officers.

The following law enforcement officers’ names have now been added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor:

Cody R. Allen

End of Watch: Feb. 29, 2024

Rank: Officer

Department: Independence Police Department

Cause: Gunfire

Age: 35

Length of Service: 15 years

On Feb. 29, 2024, Independence Police Department Officer Cody Allen was shot and killed while responding to the shooting of Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack, who had been serving an eviction notice.

Steven A. Singer

End of Watch: April 8, 2024

Rank: Police Chief

Department: Lake Lafayette Police Department

Cause: Heart attack

Age: 48

Length of Service: 20 years

Early on the morning of April 8, 2024, Lake Lafayette Police Department Chief Steven Singer died in his home as a result of a heart attack. The evening before, he had pursued several suspects who were trespassing with utility task vehicles (UTV) near the dam at Lake Lafayette.

Phylicia Carson

End of Watch: August 31, 2024

Rank: Officer

Department: Osage Beach Police Department

Cause: Motor vehicle crash

Age: 33

Length of Service: 1 year

On Aug. 31, 2024, Osage Beach Police Department Officer Phylicia Carson was killed in a vehicle crash while responding to assist another officer involved in a vehicle pursuit.

David Lee III

End of Watch: Sept. 22, 2024

Rank: Officer

Department: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

Cause: Struck by motor vehicle

Age: 44

Length of Service: 18

On Sept. 22, 2024, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer David Lee III was struck by a vehicle and killed while assisting at the scene of a motor vehicle crash on eastbound I-70. He was setting out flares when a speeding drunk driver lost control of his vehicle and struck Officer Lee.

Noah Bowles

End of Watch: February 8, 1904

Rank: Marshal

Department: Town of Lewistown

Cause: Gunfire

Age: 44

Length of Service: Unknown

On Feb. 8, 1904, Lewistown Marshal Noah Bowles was attempting to arrest a man for public intoxication on a railway platform in Lewistown. The suspect, who had allegedly been harassing passengers on a recently arrived train, fatally shot Marshal Bowles with a revolver.

George D. Hooper

End of Watch: March 17, 1918

Rank: Police Chief

Department: Webb City Police Department

Cause: Gunfire

Age: 39

Length of Service: 8

On March 17, 1918, Webb City Police Department Chief George Hooper was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire. He had approached a gunman who had been firing a handgun and pursuing a woman on foot near railroad tracks. The gunman shot Chief Hooper, who returned fire. A deputy sheriff shot and killed the gunman.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov