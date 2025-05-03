$22 Million Renovation to Dietz Stadium

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of renovations to Robert H. Dietz Memorial Stadium in the City of Kingston as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The $22 million project, which was kick-started with $2.5 million from the City of Kingston’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, included interior and exterior Grandstand renovations with upgraded locker rooms and athletics facilities, new track and turf field, greener and more accessible parking areas, new concession areas and restroom facilities, a new scoreboard and LED stadium lighting.

“The revitalization of Dietz Stadium marks a new era for the City of Kingston – where state-of-the-art athletic facilities meet community pride and regional opportunity,” Governor Hochul said. “Through our Downtown Revitalization Initiative, we’ve transformed this historic venue into a modern hub for sports, recreation and public gatherings, all while preserving its legacy and strengthening accessibility, sustainability and economic vitality for generations to come.”

Dietz Stadium is a 2,000-seat facility with an outdoor field and track that is a major venue for organized sports both locally and regionally. The stadium is used daily for Kingston City School athletics for practices and competitions. The stadium is home to Kingston Stockade Football Club, a semi-professional soccer team, and hosts several regional and statewide competitions each year, including the New York State Field Band Conference's Fall Fanfare. The stadium grounds, pool, basketball court and track are popular for recreational use by the public.

The Dietz Stadium renovation project was part of a multi-phased, comprehensive restoration of the larger complex, which included the Andretta Pool Improvements Project that began in spring 2020 and was completed in 2023. Improvements included a new roof and masonry repairs at the pool house, pool lining repairs, a new pump and filter, and a splash pad.

The Dietz Stadium improvements included:

Exterior renovations of the grandstand, including improved accessibility, a 50-yard line access tunnel to the locker rooms, new benches, and press box upgrades

Interior renovations of the grandstand, including upgrades to the restrooms, new locker rooms, new mechanical/electrical services, coaches offices, training room, and improved storage facilities

New track surfacing, new turf field, and new LED stadium lighting

New scoreboard with large screen broadcasting

All new underground utilities: water, sewer, storm, electric & communications

Removal of the old concession building and admin building and construction of a new 100’ x 36’ open-air pavilion with food truck hook-ups, concession booth, and referee locker room

Visitor side concession area with two restrooms

Expanded grassed practice area with a track & field equipment storage building

New gated ticket booth grandstand entrance

Bus parking at stadium entrance, new parking lots with green infrastructure

Improved access loop road and sidewalks around the stadium

Two-way access/egress to Hurley Avenue as well as Joys Lane

Relocated basketball court with benches and lighting

Pedestrian access/egress walk to Joys Lane near Forsyth Nature Center

New stadium perimeter fencing

Improved Wi-Fi and security cameras

Landscaping, including 120+ new trees

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “Dietz Stadium is a tremendous asset to the City of Kingston, and we are proud to celebrate its official reopening after extensive renovations and improvements. This is more than just a stadium, it is a neighborhood hub where families gather, students grow and residents show community pride. Congratulations to the City of Kingston on their continued efforts toward creating a more vibrant and thriving city!”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Projects like this are at the heart of our community redevelopment efforts and encourage new investments that support regional economic growth. Dietz Stadium is a Kingston landmark, and the upgrades made possible through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will ensure that it continues to welcome fans and athletes for generations to come."

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “When ‘climate smart’ cities like Kingston prioritize green infrastructure improvements and sustainable solutions, like these at Dietz Stadium, the entire community benefits. DEC is proud to partner with the Department of State and our fellow state agencies to support this exciting renovation project and contribute to the city of Kingston’s ongoing efforts to enhance resiliency and improve quality of life for everyone who calls this community home.”

Environmental Facilities Corporation President and CEO Maureen A. Coleman said, “The transformation of Dietz Stadium is a powerful example of how strategic investments in green infrastructure can revitalize community spaces while protecting our environment. EFC is proud to support projects like this that not only enhance public amenities but also advance New York State’s resilience and sustainability goals through cleaner water management and improved accessibility.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “I pushed hard for this project, both as County Executive and as a member of Congress – I’m incredibly proud to announce renovations are complete! This is a win for our entire Kingston community – from the student athletes that will utilize the new top-tier facilities, to the families and community members who will enjoy the space. I can’t wait to visit with Theo and Cam soon!”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Dietz Stadium is a Kingston landmark and a cornerstone of life in our community, where generations have come together to compete, celebrate, and get a front row seat to watch our semi-pro Stockade FC make us proud. We’ve driven major state investment toward Dietz’s revitalization, and I’m proud to have been part of that effort. These renovations will help carry Dietz into its next 100 years, and it’s been incredible to see the positive impact on local families, athletes, and our business district since its opening.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “Dietz Stadium is a beloved community asset that has been used by generations of residents for community recreation, school athletic practices and competitions, graduations, and special events, and more recently, as the home field for Kingston’s very own semi-pro soccer team, the Kingston Stockade FC. The improvements to the stadium are spectacular and will benefit the community for generations to come. I want to thank the Department of State for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative award, which provided funding to kick-start this project, and I want to express my appreciation to Mayor Noble, the Common Council, and the Kingston City School District for their vision, leadership, and commitment to making this project happen. I look forward to seeing the Kingston Stockade play on the new field!”

City of Kingston Mayor Steven T. Noble said, “I want to thank the Governor and the Department of State for seeing our vision for Uptown Kingston, believing in our community, and providing the funding through the DRI program that kick-started this massive renovation project of our beloved Dietz Stadium. With the state-of-the-art upgrades, this complex will now be able to host regional sporting competitions and large-scale events, which we know will be a boon to our Stockade Business District and beyond. We are thrilled to have robust support from the State and are proud to welcome the public to the new and improved Robert H. Dietz Memorial Stadium today.”

Kingston City School District Superintendent Dr. Paul J. Padalino said, “We are incredibly thankful to New York State for providing the financial support to complete the renovations of the new and improved Dietz Stadium. This stadium is a tremendous asset to both KCSD and the City of Kingston. KCSD students have already been making great use of the stadium and we look forward to making more memorable moments here. This project is an example of effective cooperation between the State, City and School District. We are grateful to have worked collaboratively with our state and local governments to make this dream a reality.”

The City of Kingston was named the Mid-Hudson Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) winner in Round Two. Dietz Stadium and the larger complex, including Andretta Pool received $2.5 million from the DRI, as well as grants for green infrastructure improvements from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Environmental Facilities Corporation. In addition to Dietz Stadium, other projects awarded DRI funding include $2.38 million for transportation upgrades in the Stockade District; $473,000 to create open space in Frog Alley; $3.8 million to incorporate public improvements into the Kingstonian Mixed-Use Development Project; and $600,000 for a Small Grants Program to support smaller projects in the City’s Stockade Business District.

Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through eight rounds, the DRI has awarded a total of $900 million to 89 communities across every region of the State.