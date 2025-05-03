Statement by the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina on the Occasion of World Press Freedom Day

Sarajevo, 3 May 2025 – A free society depends on a free press. In recognition of World Press Freedom Day, the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) reaffirms its continued commitment to defending the fundamental right to free and independent journalism, as well as the corresponding right of journalists to enjoy the freedom to operate safely and without undue interference.

Around the world, press freedom is increasingly under threat, and Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) is no exception. BiH dropped 17 places in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index, now ranking 81st out of 180 countries. This significant decline reflects a deepening crisis for media freedom in the country, driven by several factors, including attempts at various levels of governance in BiH to introduce harmful legislation restricting freedom of expression, increased political pressure on journalists and media, frequent verbal and physical attacks against journalists and media workers, and growing efforts to silence independent and investigative reporting. The first months of 2025 have further compounded these challenges as independent media struggle to secure sustainable funding in an increasingly challenging international context.

Today, the Mission stands in solidarity with the courageous journalists across BiH who continue their critical work under increasingly difficult circumstances. We are also honoured to have actively contributed to the establishment of the network of contact points in prosecutors’ offices and ministries of interior across BiH working on the safety of journalists.

In addition, this year we are privileged to support two events marking World Press Freedom Day: the first in Tuzla on 3 May in co-operation with the Association of Journalists of BiH and the second in Zenica on 7 May 2025 with BH Novinari. Later this month in Sarajevo, the Mission will co-host the 10th South East Europe Media Conference, which will focus on supporting media viability for informed, resilience societies, under the leadership of the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media.

Finally, the Mission calls on BiH leaders and institutions to take further action to protect journalists and media from intimidation and violence, to refrain from legislative measures that restrict freedom of expression, and create conditions that foster independent and professional journalism. A free press is essential for democratic governance, accountability, the protection of human rights, and is a key component of overall security and stability in the country.