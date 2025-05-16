The Economic Times Features Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla (Dr. Rao) as India’s Leading Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla receives the “Best Minimally Invasive Neurosurgeon, Spine Surgeon, and Endovascular Surgeon in India 2025” award from the Chief Minister of Goa, Dr. Pramod Sawant, at the Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards 2025. Dr. Rao is awarded the "Best Minimally Invasive Keyhole Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon" title at the Radio City Andhra Pradesh Icon Awards 2025, recognizing his expertise and contributions. Eminent Doctor South 2024 by India Today Magazine The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Economic Times Features Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla as India’s Leading Minimally Invasive NeurosurgeonThe Economic Times spotlights Dr. Patibandla’s groundbreaking achievements in neurosurgery, celebrated at the Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards 2025GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH – May 16, 2025 – Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, a pioneer in minimally invasive neurosurgery , has been honored as India’s best in his field, as highlighted in a recent feature by The Economic Times. The article, published in one of India’s most respected business and financial newspapers, showcases Dr. Patibandla’s transformative contributions to neurosurgical care and his recognition at the prestigious Sardar Patel Unity Summit & Awards 2025.In the feature, The Economic Times details Dr. Patibandla’s innovative approach to neurosurgery, emphasizing his expertise in minimally invasive techniques, including keyhole surgeries, Endovascular neurosurgery, and Stereotactic Radiosurgery, that have revolutionized patient care. These methods, which involve smaller incisions and advanced technology, reduce recovery times and enhance surgical outcomes, making complex brain and spine procedures safer and more accessible.The article also highlights Dr. Rao’s (Dr. Mohana Rao Patiabandla) receipt of the Sardar Patel Unity Award, presented by the Topnotch Foundation, a testament to his leadership role in Indian healthcare. The summit, gathering the nation’s top professionals, recognized Dr. Patibandla for his dedication to advancing medical standards and his commitment to patient-centered care.Dr. Patibandla (Dr. Rao), founder and chief neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, expressed his gratitude for the recognition. “Being featured in The Economic Times and honored at the Sardar Patel Unity Summit is a humbling acknowledgment of our team’s efforts to bring world-class neurosurgical care to India,” he said.The Economic Times article underscores Dr. Rao’s journey from his early education in India to his specialized training in the United States, where he mastered cutting-edge neurosurgical techniques. His decision to return to India and establish a state-of-the-art hospital in Guntur has elevated local healthcare and inspired a new generation of medical professionals.About Dr. Rao’s HospitalDr. Rao’s Hospital, located in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, is a premier institution specializing in neurology, neurosurgery, endovascular Neurosurgery, and spine care. Under Dr. Rao’s leadership, the hospital has become a beacon of excellence, offering advanced, minimally invasive treatments to patients across India and beyond.For more information, please visit www.drraoshospitals.com or contact info@drraoshospitals.com.Media ContactTirumala Rao ChintalacheruvuPublic Relations Managerinfo@drraoshospitals.com+91-90 100 56 444

