DEVAKINANDAN PANDA SELECTED AS TOP ENGINEER OF THE YEAR IN SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devakinandan Panda was recently selected as the Top Engineer of the Year in Software Development 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than 15 years of information technology experience, Devakinandan Panda has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, he is a Senior Software Engineer at Roblox, where he leads innovative projects focused on enhancing the metaverse experience and scaling platform capabilities for millions of users worldwide.Prior to his current role at Roblox, Devakinandan spent over a decade at Amazon, where he served as a Senior Software Development Engineer. There, he led impactful teams in the Fulfillment Technologies and Last Mile Technoligies organizations, spearheading large-scale initiatives such as optimizing vehicle routing, transforming reverse logistics, and building systems that delivered multi-million dollar savings. One of his most notable achievements was leading the technology behind Amazon's Grocery Delivery initiative, which enabled customers to receive groceries within two hours at affordable prices.His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to:● Algorithms and Data Structures● Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning● Software Design and Architecture● Computer Security● Delivery and Logistics Optimization● Metaverse Technology and Scalable Systems● Operations ResearchBefore embarking on his professional career, Devakinandan earned a B.Tech degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the prestigious National Institute of Technology, Calicut. His passion for technology was sparked early in life, inspired by a childhood spent moving frequently across India due to his father's government service. As a young student, he was drawn to math, physics, and computer science, culminating in a robotics project that confirmed his desire to pursue engineering as a lifelong career.In addition to his successful career, Devakinandan is known for his commitment to mentorship and knowledge-sharing. He actively supports and mentors junior engineers and is passionate about building collaborative, high-performing teams. Despite the demands of the tech industry, he maintains a strong focus on work-life balance through healthy living, mindfulness, and transparent communication with his team and family.Throughout his illustrious career, Devakinandan Panda has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, Mr. Panda will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for his selection as Top Engineer of the Year in Software Development 2025. He has received numerous awards for excellence in project delivery, innovation, and leadership throughout his career.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Devakinandan Panda for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Panda is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr Panda attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling, outdoor activities and spending time with his family. 