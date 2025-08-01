CHARLENE FRIED SELECTED FOR THE EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD BY IAOTP

Charlene Fried will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlene Fried, Faculty Member at Sierra Vista High School, was recently selected for The Empowered Woman Award for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Ms. Charlene Fried will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala this December at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith decades of exceptional experience, Ms. Charlene Fried has established herself as a leading expert in her field. She has devoted her entire career to teaching at Sierra Vista High School (SVHS) in Baldwin Park, California, where she has been a cornerstone of the educational community. Ms. Fried is highly knowledgeable in social-emotional development, English, English as a Second Language (ESL), and bilingual education. Notably, she earned distinction as the first bilingual teacher at SVHS, serving a diverse and dynamic student population. She humbly says that it has been the team of administrators, counselors, teachers, and staff who have worked together to provide their students and families with the tools to accomplish their dreams while they generously support and serve their communities. She wants to promote a community that is energized by love and kindness and not fear or hatred. and where all people’s linguistic, cultural, and racial diversity will always be honored.Beyond her work at the high school level, Ms. Fried has been invited to lecture at California State University, Los Angeles (CSULA), and Loyola Marymount University. At CSULA, she holds the title of Lecturer B in the Charter College of Education, where she teaches courses on English Language Development (ELD) techniques, academic language, classroom management, and other topics central to the teacher certification program. She also supervises student teachers, helping to shape the next generation of educators. At Loyola Marymount University, Ms. Fried is a part-time lecturer, instructing courses in ELD, Spanish methodology, literacy, assessment, and strategies for effectively teaching diverse student populations in local schools.Before embarking on her professional career path, Ms. Fried obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Public Speaking from San Francisco State University in 1968 and later earned a Master of Science degree in Bilingual Cross-Cultural Education from Pepperdine University in 1984. She has obtained accreditation in Spanish from the University of Salamanca and the University of Valencia, Spain, in addition to her other educational achievements. In addition, she has qualifications she received as a Bilingual Cross-Cultural Specialist in Bilingual Education in Spanish from Pepperdine University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Fried has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She most recently was awarded with IAOTP’s Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2024, she was awarded Top Educator of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She was featured on the famous Nashville Billboard sign and graced the front cover of TIP Magazine. This year, she will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December for her Lifetime Achievement Award as well as The Empowered Woman Award and for her recent selection to be featured in IAOTP's Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication. This year, 2025, the CSULA CCOE honored her with the Golden Apple Award for teaching and mentoring. Ms. Fried received recognition from both CABE and NABE as the Bilingual Teacher of the Year. In addition, she was honored with the Corazon Award by CABE and, in 2023, was recognized as the Woman Educator of the Year by California Senator Susan Rubio, among other commendations. In addition to receiving several accolades, Ms. Fried has been featured in other media platforms and podcasts, such as EdSource Magazine, in 2021 and 2022, where she discussed her distinctive teaching methodology. In May 2022, the Baldwin Park Unified School District honored Ms. Fried by dedicating the Sierra Vista High School library after her, calling it the Charlene Fried Library. Ms. Fried has also been featured in Marquis Who's Who in America.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Fried has also been a workshop presenter for the California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE), the National Association for Bilingual Education (NABE), and several other organizations. Throughout her professional career, she has been invited to do educational research and visit schools in Spain and Mexico. Her extensive worldwide travels have played a crucial role in shaping her understanding of the structures and aims of different educational systems worldwide. She and her husband drove from Los Angeles to Brazil (shipping the car from Costa Rica to Venezuela) to learn more about the home countries of many of her students. She has also traveled extensively in Asia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific, Papua New Guinea, Israel and Morocco. Ms. Fried is an avid scuba diver and is honored that she has had the opportunity to dive in so many places all over the world. She is now engaged in the ongoing study of the Mayan language. In addition, she and her son, Jose Luis Perez, have dedicated their time as volunteers in Quintana Roo, Mexico, to promote Spanish and English literacy among Mayan-speaking youngsters. Their objective is to enhance the children's scholastic and job prospects in the flourishing tourist industry in the State. It is her son who has always supported and inspired her. As she has been a mentor for so many, it is her son who has mentored her. He is a Spanish teacher and soccer coach, and together, they have helped to shape educational opportunities for so many students. He, too, has not only traveled the world; additionally, he has taken groups of students all over the world since 2007.Looking back, Ms. Fried attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. She has become who she is thanks to the amazing students she has had the honor and pleasure to serve over the many years of her career. When not working, Charlene enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. In the future, she hopes to continue to inspire and influence aspiring teachers to dedicate their lives to the education of the next generation. Charlene wants to inspire her students and others to create rather than consume and to invent rather than copy or mimic. She wants to inspire them to humbly and passionately serve their own students as they pursue their dreams. This is the mantra that drives her each day she teaches.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2jcr-1db7G0&t=1s For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.