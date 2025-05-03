Madhya Pradesh Tourism showcases the Heart of Incredible India at ATM Dubai 2025

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Stall inaugurated by Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon'ble Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India, along with Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India, Dubai Productive B2B meetings were held between MPTB officials and travel trade representatives from UAE Madhya Pradesh Tourism Stand at ATM Dubai 2025 Panel discussion on “The Power to Empower Cultural Connectivity and Inclusion” MPTB Officials & Stakeholders

Positioned as India’s Offbeat, Multispecialty Tourism Gem for the Middle East Market

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism made a powerful impression at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Dubai 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, by highlighting the state’s rich tourism potential, cultural heritage, and diverse nature-based experiences. The participation marked a strategic step towards strengthening travel and trade relationships with the UAE and the broader Middle East and North Africa region.The Madhya Pradesh Pavilion was formally inaugurated by Mr. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India, alongside Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India, Dubai. The inauguration was attended by an official delegation from Madhya Pradesh Tourism, led by Dr. Ilayaraja T., Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPSTDC), and Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director, Marketing & Events, accompanied by prominent tourism stakeholders from the state.The pavilion presented Madhya Pradesh as an Offbeat, Multispecialty Destination, offering a diverse portfolio that includes heritage tourism, spiritual circuits, wildlife safaris, adventure tourism, tribal arts, and eco-resorts. Visitors from across the UAE and GCC showed strong interest in exploring the state for its unique blend of serenity, culture, and immersive travel experiences.During the four-day event, Madhya Pradesh Tourism conducted numerous B2B meetings with international tour operators, destination management companies, airlines, media, and travel agents. Special emphasis was placed on curated travel itineraries tailored for Gulf travellers, focusing on family-friendly vacations, wellness retreats, and spiritual tourism.The delegation also participated in key industry forums, including a panel discussion on “The Power to Empower: Cultural Connectivity and Inclusion,” where Dr. Ilayaraja T. highlighted the state’s ongoing efforts in inclusive tourism development and heritage conservation.Madhya Pradesh’s participation at ATM Dubai 2025 significantly enhanced its brand visibility across the MENA region, firmly establishing the state as one of India’s most versatile and undiscovered tourism destinations.“For travellers from the UAE seeking soulful journeys, Madhya Pradesh offers unparalleled depth — from the untamed beauty of Kanha and Bandhavgarh, to the spiritual serenity of Sanchi, and the vibrant cultural pulse of Khajuraho and Mandu. It is a destination that speaks to the heart, offering a rare blend of nature, heritage, and meaningful experiences,” said Dr. Ilayaraja T., Managing Director, MPSTDC.

