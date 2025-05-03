Goa Tourism celebrates successful showcase at Arabian Travel Market 2025 in Dubai

Goa Tourism officials with Mr. YB Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Malaysia B2B meetings held at ATM Dubai 2025, fostering global partnerships and collaborations.

Highlighting Regenerative Tourism and year-round experiences to Middle East travel trade

PANJIM, GOA, INDIA, May 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goa Tourism concluded a triumphant participation at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 28 to May 1, 2025, captivating travel trade stakeholders, media, and tourism investors from the Middle East and beyond with its vision of regenerative and diverse tourism offerings.Arabian Travel Market is an international travel trade show unlocking business potential within the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism. Goa delegation led by Hon’ble Tourism Minister, Government of Goa, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, along with MLA Sanvordem and Chairman, Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), Government of Goa, Shri Ganesh Gaonkar; Managing Director, GTDC Shri Kuldeep Arolkar; OSD to Hon. Tourism Minister, Shri Shawn Mendes; General Manager, GTDC, Shri Laxmikant Vaigankar, and Asst. Tourist Officer, Department of Tourism, Smt. Lodovina Quadros engaged with top global travel partners, investors, and media to promote Goa’s diversified tourism potential.Rohan A. Khaunte, Hon’ble Minister for Tourism stated, “ATM Dubai 2025 has been a remarkable platform to reposition Goa as a culturally rich, year-round destination. Our regenerative tourism model, rooted in culture, community, economy, and environment, ensures that tourism benefits every Goan, fostering inclusivity and shared prosperity. We’ve connected with the UAE’s travel trade to showcase Goa’s heritage, wellness, and adventure offerings, inviting travellers to experience the state’s villages, traditions, lush monsoon landscapes, and natural beauty that thrive across all seasons.”The Goa Pavilion also showcased immersive experiences, local handicrafts, and cultural performances that reflected the essence of the state’s vibrant traditions. Attendees were introduced to authentic experiences such as heritage walks, organic farm visits, backwater explorations, and artisanal markets, designed to benefit local communities and enrich visitors. The state’s lush monsoons, vibrant hinterlands, and culinary richness were highlighted as unique draws for Middle Eastern travellers seeking diverse and soulful experiences.A key highlight was Goa’s enhanced accessibility, with direct flights from Dubai to both Goa International Airport (Dabolim) and Manohar International Airport (Mopa), making the state more convenient for Gulf travellers. The pavilion also featured a dynamic line-up of co-exhibitors, including Concord Exotic Voyages, SpeedBird Travels, Shining Sand Beach Resort, DSK Holidays, Travel Unlimited, Spice Route, TravelSmith, Freedom Holidays, Flying Fish, The Konkan Explorers, The Astor Goa, Lets Goa, and Adamo the Bellus, representing the state’s diverse tourism ecosystem.Goa’s participation at ATM Dubai 2025 strengthened partnerships and set the stage for increased tourist footfalls from the GCC region, reinforcing Goa’s appeal as a destination that blends Bollywood charm, culinary exploration, and regenerative experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.