White House releases ‘skinny budget’ request for fiscal year 2026 

President Trump today released his discretionary spending budget blueprint for fiscal year 2026. The “skinny budget” request, which includes top line discretionary funding priorities, is not binding but can act as a starting point for Congress and the administration as they begin the appropriations process to fund the government. The administration later this month is expected to issue its full budget request, which will include its proposed changes to mandatory spending and tax policy.



The budget proposes $93.8 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services, which is a 26.2% reduction from the FY 2025 enacted level.

AHA members today received a Special Bulletin with information on some of the discretionary budget proposals that could impact hospitals and health systems.