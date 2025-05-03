Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,611 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Repair Prompts NB Lane Closure on I-81 in Jefferson County

Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:43pm

Motorists traveling on I-81 North in Jefferson County should be aware of upcoming bridge repair activities that will have a significant impact on traffic.

Beginning at 7 p.m. tonight, May 2, I-81 North will be reduced to one lane at the I-40 East interchange (MM 421). This lane closure will be in place 24/7 to allow crews to safely perform deck repairs to the bridge.

All bridge work will be complete on or before 6 a.m. on Monday, May 5.

This schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use extreme caution in this area as workers will be present.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and “Know Before You Go!” by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bridge Repair Prompts NB Lane Closure on I-81 in Jefferson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more