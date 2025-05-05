Simular unveils the first browser agent to collaborate with humans at ICLR 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simular, a company building autonomous computers, recently announced its browser agent at the International Conference on Learning Representations, an esteemed global conference on Artificial Intelligence.Simular’s browser agent is the first to navigate the internet and complete tasks alongside human users with optimal efficiency. It performs actions locally on MacOS and uses only mouse and keyboard inputs without any API integrations.“I handle a lot of batch tasks every day—this is exactly the kind of agent that would make my daily work easier," said Zhiding Yu, a senior AI researcher and ICLR paper author, after trying Simular.At ICLR, Simular won the “Best Paper” award at the Agentic AI for Science Workshop, a recognition of the company’s pioneering technology for AI agents. In October 2024, Simular’s Agent S became the first computer-use agent to surpass the 20% success rate on the OSWorld benchmark.As the first open-source computer-use agent, Agent S has attracted a community of developers since its debut and has continued to make significant progress. In April, the agent scored over 40% success rate for 50-step computer tasks, moving closer to human performance at 72%.“Simular’s browser agent marks a pivotal first step in our mission to build a future where autonomous computers collaborate with humans to enhance their lives,” said Ang Li, CEO and co-founder of Simular. “I’m deeply grateful for our dedicated nine-person team, whose talent and hard work have driven us to achieve state-of-the-art agentic technology over the past two years.”About SimularAt Simular, we are devoted to revolutionizing the way people interact with their digital devices. Our mission is to create a future where utilizing computers becomes as natural and effortless as human thought. We envision a world where Simular empowers individuals by seamlessly integrating with their digital lives, allowing them to express themselves and optimize their productivity in ways never thought possible before.Simular is creating autonomous computers—the future of computing that makes interacting with technology as natural and effortless as thinking. Through our innovations, we empower people to express themselves and achieve more, unlocking productivity and creativity in ways never before possible.Learn more at simular.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.