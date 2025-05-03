Japan Commerce-Led Trade Mission (SAVE THE DATE)Jun02

StartJune 2, 2025 MTAll day eventEndJune 6, 2025 MTAll day event Join Idaho Commerce for an outbound trade mission to Japan on June 2 – 6, 2025. Why export to Japan? Japan is consistently listed as one of the U.S.’s top trading partners, with significant trade volume in both goods and services.

Japan and the U.S. have a strong economic partnership and close political ties.

Japan is the third largest economy in the world after the U.S. and China and it is the fourth largest importer of U.S. products. Idaho Commerce will provide market research, set up company-specific B2B matchmaking meetings, and coordinate ground transportation and translation services. Spaces will fill quickly! For questions, or if you are interested, contact Tracy Day: tracy.day@commerce.idaho.gov

