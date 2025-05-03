Funding Is Available To Support Cleanup of Your Home

FRANKFORT, Ky. – If your home was damaged but you can live in it safely after the April severe storms and flooding, FEMA may be able to provide you with money to cover costs associated with cleanup and sanitization.

This assistance is for eligible homeowners and renters in Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen and Woodford counties.

You may qualify for FEMA assistance if you meet the following criteria:

Your pre-disaster primary residence is in a county designated for Individual Assistance.

FEMA verified you have disaster damage, and your primary residence is safe to occupy.

You have saved all receipts from any cleanup supplies, materials or paid help.

The costs are not covered by your insurance.

Avoiding damage from mold is an important responsibility of a resident. Building owners are strongly encouraged to begin cleanup immediately after a flood to prevent the growth and spread of mold. For more information about cleanup and documenting damages, you can read more here.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

The first step to receive FEMA assistance is to apply. Survivors of the April storms who live in the designated counties have until June 25 to apply for assistance.

You can apply in several ways:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: “DRC 29169”).

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Help is available in many languages. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Apply for Each Disaster Separately

Homeowners and renters in Woodford County may be eligible for federal assistance, if you had property damage or loss in Woodford County from the February severe incident, and then again from the April severe incident, you would need to complete two separate disaster assistance applications.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.