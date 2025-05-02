Knox County Resident Pleads Guilty to Tax Charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ⎯ The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led Chris Rothermel pleading guilty to tax evasion charges.

On Tuesday, Judge Hector Sanchez accepted Rothermel’s guilty plea to tax charges stemming from his fraudulent vehicle registration at the Knox County Clerk’s Office. Rothermel was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay restitution of $2,170.

“The Department of Revenue strives to promote voluntary compliance of Tennessee’s tax laws by educating taxpayers and pursuing criminal sanctions for accountability of fraudulent actors,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This guilty plea underscores the department’s efforts to ensure fair administration of Tennessee’s tax laws.”

The department pursed this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney General Charme Allen’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

