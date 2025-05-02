RE: Berlin Barracks- Missing Person

**********UPDATE. ON 05/02 STATE POLICE LOCATED AND CONFIRMED ERIKA BLAKE WAS SAFE********************

MISSING PERSON

CASE#: 25A300280

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/1/25 @ 1919 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Montpelier, VT

AGE: 37

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a missing person. It was reported that Erika Blake (37) left her residence located in East Montpelier, VT on the morning of 4/29/25. Erika Blake has not had any contact with her family or friends since. As of 0200 on 5/2/25, Erika has not returned home and contact with Erika has been unsuccessful.

Erika is described as a 37-year-old white female, 5’6” approximately 135lbs, brown hair and brown eyes. Erika’s last known clothing description or vehicle is unknown at this time. A photo of Erika is attached to this press release.

The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Erika. Anyone with information as to Erika’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.