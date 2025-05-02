New Parole Agents Graduate from Basic Academy

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Today, 41 new students attended their graduation ceremony at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center in Galt and prepare to embark on their new careers as Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) parole agents. This latest class represents a significant step forward in CDCR’s ongoing efforts and focus on recruitment, hiring, promotion, retention and culture through collaboration of diverse and qualified candidates.

Marking the occasion, family and friends attended the graduation ceremony to cheer on their loved ones stepping into their new careers. CDCR Undersecretary Jason Johnson delivered the keynote address and welcomed the 41 new parole agents into the CDCR family.

“The badge we wear is not only a symbol of authority, but of hope, building partnerships and second chances. Today’s graduation is a milestone that reflects the hard work, dedication and perseverance of each individual here today. It reaffirms their ongoing commitment to service, integrity and making a positive impact. We are proud of our graduates and look forward to the difference they will make in our communities.” Jason Johnson, Keynote Speaker & CDCR Undersecretary of Operations

Jonathan Wilson, graduate of the Basic Parole Agent Academy (BPAA), came from the California Medical Facility as a correctional officer to pursue a career in parole. He was joined by his father, Stan Wilson, retired CDCR parole agent and brother, Jeremy Wilson, acting Parole Administrator III in CDCR’s DAPO Headquarters.

“Joining DAPO represents the result of hard work and sacrifice. I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity—not only to improve my own life, but to make a positive impact on the lives of others. I owe so much to my amazing support system, whose encouragement and belief in me made it all possible.” Jonathan Wilson, Graduate of BPAA class 1-25

The students underwent 13 weeks of rigorous training in the BPAA at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center. They will serve in communities across the state of California.

Academy Quick Facts:

The Basic Parole Agent Academy (BPAA) is 13 weeks long and is located at the Richard A. McGee Training Center located in Galt, California.

To attend the academy, candidates must complete the hiring process by applying to take the Parole Agent I exam or gaining eligibility through the transfer process by meeting the minimum qualifications. Eligible candidates apply for open positions listed on the CalCareers website and interviews are held for the most qualified applicants.

Once selected for employment with DAPO, prospective agents are invited to attend the BPAA. The academy students will learn supervision models, firearms training, First Aid/CPR, communication and counseling skills, report writing, arrest and control and driving techniques. Upon successful completion of the BPAA, new agents will report to their field units and receive their caseloads.

Parole Agent students who live more than 50 miles from the academy (one-way) have the option of living on-site at no cost or off-site at their own expense. Typically, the parole agent academy is scheduled Monday through Friday; however, on occasion students may be required to attend class on the weekend. All attending students will be provided meals during the academy. Each student will be provided a BPAA uniform and all necessary equipment.

There are many career options within DAPO as a Parole Agent. There are several classifications in the Parole Agent series: Parole Agent II Specialist, PAII Supervisor, Parole Agent III, Parole Administrator, Chief Deputy Administrator, Assistant Deputy Director, Deputy Director and Director.