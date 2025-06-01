Sunstone Unveils Next-Generation Orion x-Series Pulse Arc Welder—Stronger Welds, Faster ROI, 20 Years of Innovation

The new Orion x-Series pulse arc welder. Engineered from nearly two decades of proven performance and customer satisfaction, this next-generation welder delivers unmatched weld strength and reliability. The Orion x-Series pulse arc welder sports all of the latest innovation acquired over nearly 20 years of development and experience. Sunstone: The Micro Welding Experts

SPRINGVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstone announces the release of the latest evolution in micro welding technology: the new Orion x-Series pulse arc welder. Engineered from nearly two decades of proven performance and customer satisfaction, this next-generation welder delivers unmatched weld strength and reliability. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of professionals across jewelry, dental, aerospace, and manufacturing markets, the new Orion x-Series offers stronger welds, a price point for faster return on investment, and exceptional customer service that has defined the Sunstone brand for nearly 20 years.The Orion x-Series represents a complete redesign of Sunstone popular Orion line of pulse arc welders and is available in two different power models, the 150x and the 200x. The 150x delivers up to 150 joules in 0.2 increments. The 200x delivers up to 200 joules in 0.05 increments. Both models are controlled digitally by a large touchscreen display and incorporate Sunstone’s proprietary Tru-Fire Technology™ that delivers a consistent, dependable welding experience. As with earlier models, the x-Series delivers a small weld—as small as 0.2 mm—with precision and exactness thanks to 5x microscope optics.“The Orion x-Series incorporates the very best of Sunstone’s welding technology,” said Jonathan Young, CEO at Sunstone Engineering LLC. “Over the course of about two decades Sunstone has accumulated a great deal of micro welding experience and developed significant breakthroughs in micro welding technology—all of which can be found in the Orion x-Series. With that wealth of knowledge, combined with feedback and suggestions from our customers, Sunstone delivers the world’s most advanced and capable pulse arc welder with the Orion x-Series.”The new design, which has a bold and modern look, combines the touchscreen display, optics, articulating arm, and stylus into one integrated unit. The power supply was designed to be more utilitarian, allowing operators to directly attach small bins for part storage, tool holders to stay organized, and many other attachments. Operators can design and 3D print whatever type of attachment that will make their job easier.The Orion x-Series has a smaller footprint than earlier models. Says Young, “Our customers will find that the x-Series takes less space on the bench or can be easily placed below the bench. The 5x microscopic optics, mounted to an articulating arm, can be easily swung away when not in use, helping to keep the bench more accessible.”The new design also incorporates energy adjustment buttons near the stylus for operators to more quickly adjust energy levels without taking eyes off the workpiece. “The placement of these two buttons, one to increase energy and one to decrease energy, is a first,” says Young. “You can maintain attention on the workpiece while making an energy adjustment based on the results you see on the workpiece. Our customers will love this addition!”Smartphone-style Software with Widget OrganizationThe software interface for the x-Series has also been retooled for efficiency, simplicity, and customization. A more modern, more universal design has been applied to the interface, which operators will find familiar to their smartphones. Operators can choose which features are most important to their needs and place them on the home screen to be more readily available. Operators can choose from more than 20 different languages, quickly access a complete library of how-to and instruction videos, save preferred weld schedules that can be accessed for later use, and choose from an infinite number of background colors.US-Based Engineering and ManufacturingThe Orion x-Series is a made-in-USA product built by skilled American workers. “We’re proud of the Orion x-Series,” says Young. “Because we build every unit by ourselves and source our components and raw materials from US-based companies whenever feasible, we know what’s inside. We back every welder with a 3-year warranty and give every customer access to an exceptional customer service team.”The Orion 200x vs Orion 150xThe Orion 200x now becomes the flagship pulse arc welder of the Orion line, delivering up to 200 joules or watt seconds of energy in 0.05 increments or as little as 0.15 joules. The Orion 200x provides advanced energy control through waveform options. The operator can choose to have energy delivered to the workpiece using a traditional triangle waveform or square waveform, when the desired weld outcome requires the energy to be released steadily during the weld. Additionally, the Orion 200x allows the operator to pin six widgets to the user interface’s Home screen.In contrast, the Orion 150x delivers up to 150 joules or watt seconds of energy in 0.2 increments or as little as one joule. While the Orion 150x doesn’t provide advanced energy control like the Orion 200x, it does provide the same Ignition and Agitation features operators will find the Orion 200x. Only three widgets can be pinned to the Home screen with the Orion 150x.Both models provide an agitation energy control feature. Agitation allows the operator to add or remove peaks of energy from the downslope of the welding current. These peaks add both heat and intensity to the weld and shapes the weld stream and focuses or diffuses the stream of flowing electrons. Agitation can assist in removing porosity and creating a deeper weld penetration. With the Orion 200x, the operator can employ three types of agitation, namely Sloped, Sustained, and Negative, while the Orion 150x only provides only Sloped agitation.The Orion x-Series joins the entire line of Orion pulse arc welders, supplementing the Orion mPulseand Orion mPulse Pro™. The Orion x-Series represents the best of Orion line. “The Orion x-Series is a premium product engineered by a premium team,” says Young. “It is designed to make welding easier, more straightforward, and more comfortable for the operator.”Sunstone will end production of the Orion 200i, Orion 150s, and Orion 100c models but will continue to provide technical assistance and honor all outstanding warranties. The Orion x-Series provides a remarkable welding solution for jewelers, oral health providers, and other industries in general.

