Governor Mills Statement on Maine's Settlement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture

May 2, 2025 Governor Mills issued the following statement on the State of Maine's settlement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture over nutrition funds withheld over alleged Title IX violations: "The State of Maine went to court and fought this unlawful attempt to freeze critical funding for our school lunch program -- and we won. I applaud the work of Attorney General Frey and his staff in representing the state in this action against USDA, and preserving healthy school meals for 172,000 Maine school children."

