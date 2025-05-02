As Older Americans Month Begins, GTSC Offers Tips and Resources f... In recognition of May as Older Americans Month, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) is celebrating older drivers, who are among the safest on the... Learn more about As…

In recognition of May as Older Americans Month, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) is celebrating older drivers, who are among the safest on the roads, and reminding them of helpful resources to ensure they maintain safe-driving skills.

"The ability to drive safely is an important way to maintain your independence and ability to stay active and engaged in your community as you age. And it is our job at GTSC to make sure we help you do that safely,” said Mark J.F. Schroeder, NYS Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). “Together with many of our partners, we offer a wide variety of tips and resources to help older drivers, their families and caregivers assess their ability to drive safely and to make adjustments when needed.”

In New York, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR), drivers age 65 and over account for 21 percent of all New York licensed drivers, but are involved in only 11 percent of the fatal and personal injury crashes. Older drivers are also less likely to engage in reckless driving behaviors, according to ITSMR crash data. Despite fewer total fatal crashes, older drivers who are involved in crashes are more likely to be killed or suffer severe injuries when compared to younger drivers, and nationally, the rate of fatal crashes involving older drivers is on the rise. according to the National Highway Transportation Safety Board (NHTSA).

It is important for older drivers to accurately assess age-related changes, so they can adjust their driving habits and possibly even their vehicle or mode of transportation to remain safe on the road.

GTSC recommends older drivers follow these tips, when necessary:

Drive in daylight hours and not at dawn, dusk or at night when it is more difficult for a driver to see

Avoid "rush hour" and other peak traffic times

Use roads that you know well and avoid roads you do not know well

Take shorter trips

Use highways that have lower speed limits

Do not eat or drink while you drive (eating while driving is the fourth leading cause of crashes and near-crashes, nationally, according to NHTSA)

Do not use a cellphone or any other hand-held device while driving

Ask your doctor or pharmacist to review medicines—both prescription and over-the counter—to reduce side effects and interactions that may impact your driving.

GTSC also recommends older drivers attend CarFit events to check how well their personal vehicles "fit" them. CarFit is an educational program developed by AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association, with the goal of providing drivers with information and resources to enhance their safety in the driver’s seat.

At a CarFit event, trained technicians show drivers how to enhance comfort, safety and fit within their vehicle. The technicians will check 12 key areas of the driver's fit, including:

Seat position

Mirror adjustment

Pedal placement

Steering wheel distance

Head restraint height

Seat belt fit

Greg Olsen, Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging, said, “For many older adults, driving is the key to independence and staying vibrant in the community. Therefore, ensuring older driver safety is essential to help older adults be as independent as possible for as long as possible, which is our mission. If you’re a family member or caregiver of an older adult driver, encourage them to keep up with their driving skills and to learn about new traffic patterns, vehicle features, and traffic laws. Lastly, help maintain safe driving skills by taking a point and insurance reduction driver improvement course like AAA’s RoadWise driver program.”

Additional tips and resources for older drivers, their families, caregivers, and medical professionals are available at:

For more information about GTSC, visit the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee website, or follow the GTSC conversation on Facebook and X.

