Call for Applications: UNITAR SDGs and Digital Futures: Changemaking Through AI/Digital Storytelling

2 May 2025, Hiroshima, Japan – The UNITAR Hiroshima Office invites motivated youth in Hiroshima and other places in Asia to apply for the “UNITAR SDGs and Digital Futures” programme, which will teach young changemakers about the digital mediums where they can create impactful narratives, using AI and other storytelling platforms. The programme will start on 7 June 2025 and run for approximately three months. The application deadline is 31 May 2025 (10 a.m. Japan Standard Time, UTC+9).

By the end of the programme, the participants will know how to use basic AI tools, understand the role of AI and technology in digital storytelling, and have created a digital story of their own in a multimedia format. The participants will also have an opportunity to showcase their work at a large, hybrid international event in October or November 2025 (date to be determined).

Approximately 10 youth based in Hiroshima Prefecture and 5 youth from all over Asia will be accepted to the free programme. It will combine both online and in-person activities and be delivered in English. Participants will receive a UNITAR certificate of completion at the end. The programme will be run by the UNITAR Hiroshima Office, powered by Microsoft, and with financial support from Hiroshima Prefecture and the City of Hiroshima.