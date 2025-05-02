At Rethink Mental Illness, our mission is to create communities that care about people living with mental illness. Because everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive, not just survive.

But what is a community that cares?

It’s not simply a phrase cooked up by our marketing team. It’s a vision for this country’s mental health system.

Communities that care means creating a place where people are seen as whole, not just as patients or problems to fix. It’s about building a network of support that meets people where they are. It helps people live full, meaningful lives.

It starts with the whole person

A community that cares goes beyond clinical treatment. It recognises that recovery is about more than just medication or therapy. It’s also about stable housing, financial stability, strong relationships, physical wellbeing, and purpose.

Imagine trying to focus on your mental health when you're worried about rent, dealing with debt collectors, or feeling completely alone. The truth is that these pressures can make a living with a mental illness even worse. That’s why a holistic approach is key.

The power of social connection

One of the most heartbreaking side effects of mental illness is isolation. That’s why strong social connections are a cornerstone of a caring community.

Whether it’s through peer support groups, creative workshops, or simply a shared interest like gardening, these spaces help people rediscover their sense of belonging.

In Derbyshire, for example, there are 79 local peer support groups connected to Rethink Mental Illness that offer a safe and welcoming space for people to come together, share experiences, and support each other. These aren’t just social clubs, they are lifelines.

Mental and physical health

People living with a mental illness are more likely to die young, often from preventable physical health conditions.

A caring community takes this seriously, making sure people get annual check-ups, access to inclusive exercise options, and support with medication side effects.

Housing is healing

You can’t heal without a safe place to call home. Supported housing, where individuals get help with daily tasks and learn to live independently, is a game-changer. It gives people the stability they need to focus on recovery and long-term goals.

Supporting financial and work goals

Helping people navigate the social security system, manage debt, and explore work or volunteering opportunities can dramatically improve mental wellbeing. And when someone feels ready to rejoin the workforce, there should be support - not red tape - to help them do it.

The secret ingredient: Collaboration

No single organisation can do this alone. The most effective communities are those where the NHS, local authorities, charities, employers, and people with lived experience work together. Roles like care navigators help individuals find the services that are right for them and connect all the moving parts.

So, what can you do?

Whether you're a neighbour, a local business owner, or a healthcare professional, we all have a role to play. But we can’t do it alone. We need the government to prioritise mental illness.

Right now, over 1.5 million people are waiting for mental health support. Suicides are at their highest rate this millennium. And the government has announced sweeping, ill-conceived benefits cuts to will seriously affect many living with mental illness.

By donating today, you will be helping us continue to urge the government to make mental health a priority.