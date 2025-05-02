Meagan Nugent selected as Top Professional Choreographer and Dancer by IAOTP

Meagan Nugent will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) Annual Awards Gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Meagan Nugent, Creative and Choreographer at NU Entertainment, was recently selected as Top Professional Choreographer and Dancer for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With close to two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Nugent has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Nugent, a choreographer at NU Entertainment, is known for choreographing routines for big names in the industry such as Meg Thee Stallion, Keyshia Cole, PartyNextDoor, Fantasia, Nikki Minaj, and BadBoy Family.She has created multiple showcases (which required: staging the artist, choreographing and hiring dancers) for Record Labels including Warner, Def Jam and Paramount Records. With this opportunity, Artist Development and Movement Coaching became a new passion. Simultaneously she received another opportunity to work with the reputable Laurieann Gibson, an Emmy nominated Choreographer, Creative Director, Producer, and Legend. Today, Meagan is still dancing, while also creating experiences through feeling and expression in line with being a Creative Producer and Creative Director.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to Professional Dance, Choreography, Creative Direction, Creative Producer, and Artist Development.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Nugent began dancing at the age of 3 at a small dance studio where she studied Ballet, Tap, and Jazz. It wasn’t long before the studio realized Meagan’s talent and asked her to be a part of their competing team. For 8 years Meagan competed in Jazz, Hip Hop, Modern, Lyrical, and Contemporary. Her knowledge and thirst for dance didn’t stop there. Once graduating High School, it was time for her to take her talent global. She moved to California and attended the California Institute of the Arts where she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts. Meagan has worked with, and for, many recording artists such as Taylor Swift, CarlyRae Jepson, Nicki Minaj, Puff Daddy, Mase, French Montana, Megan Thee Stallion, Gene Noble, Chanel West Coast, Lil Kim, and Baby Face. She currently choreographs for ZenArts as well as Owns her own company named NU Entertainment where she focuses on Artist Development, Choreography, and Creative Direction.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Nugent has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection of Top Professional Choreographer and Dancer for 2025.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Nugent for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thoughtful leader. We can not wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Nugent attributes her success to her strong work ethic, loyalty, determination and her mother, Gayleen Nugent. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to continue to empower artists/creatives of all ages, whilst never giving up on herself.For more information please visit: https://www.meagannugent.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.